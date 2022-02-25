Adsence Ad 160X600
Ind vs SL: Sri Lanka Test squad announced
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Test squad announced an 18-man squad on Friday, captained by Dimuth Karunaratne, for the two-match Test series against India, which begins next week.
The first match will begin on Friday in Mohali, and the second will begin on March 12 in Bengaluru.
In a three-match T20 series versus India, Sri Lanka is currently 1-0 down. Dharamsala hosts the next T20 match on Saturday.
Sri Lanka Test squad:
- Dimuth Karunaratne (C)
- Pathum Nissanka
- Lahiru Thirimanne
- Dhananjaya de Silva
- Kusal Mendis
- Angelo Mathews
- Dinesh Chandimal
- Charith Asalanka
- Niroshan Dickwella
- Chamika Karunaratne
- Ramesh Mendis
- Lahiru Kumara
- Suranga Lakmal
- Dushmantha Chameera
- Vishwa Fernando
- Jeffrey Vandersay
- Praveen Jayawickrema
- Lasith Embuldeniya
