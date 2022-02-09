India logs 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,410,976

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,410,976 on Wednesday, as 71,365 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the federal Health Ministry’s latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 1,217 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 505,279.

There are still 892,828 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 102,063 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 16th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 42,339,611

A total of 41,012,869 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 172,211 were discharged during the past 24 hours. Enditem