Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 06:01 pm
‘India of Gandhi and Nehru is being overtaken by the Hindutva mindset’

10th Feb, 2022. 06:01 pm

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image: AFP

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said India is committing massive human rights violations in illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), where innocent civilians are facing oppression of the Hindutva mindset.

He was speaking at an Arts Exhibition held in Islamabad to pay tribute to Kashmiris’ just struggle for their right-to-self determination.

Qureshi said the India of Gandhi and Nehru is being overtaken by the Hindutva mindset, which is dangerous for regional tranquility and harmony.

Talking about the recent incident of harassment of a Muslim girl in the Indian state of Karnataka, the FM said minorities, especially Muslims, are facing the worst kind of discrimination in India.

Read more: Foreign Office rubbishes Indian external affairs ministry’s claim of Kashmir as ‘integral part’

He said humanity is suffering under the Hindutva mindset and the world community should take notice of Karnataka-like incidents.

Qureshi expressed the belief that Kashmiris’ struggle for achieving their right to self-determination will succeed.

Later talking to the media, the FM said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s visit to Russia will further strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

He said the matters pertaining to mutual interest will come under discussion during the visit.

The minister said the situation in Afghanistan will also be discussed, adding that Russia has played an important and positive role in Afghanistan.

Answering a question regarding relations with India, the FM said Pakistan wants peace in the region and issues can be resolved through dialogue.

Read more: Pakistan condemns hijab ban on Muslim students in Indian state of Karnataka

To another question, he said separate letters were written to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif regarding legislation for the establishment of South Punjab province.

He said a reply from both leaders was still awaited.

Qureshi said he has written another letter to both leaders on the same issue quoting statistics of a report published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

UNDP in its report revealed that South Punjab is the most backward and underdeveloped area of Punjab.

