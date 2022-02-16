India records 30,615 new COVID-19 cases, 42,723,558 in total

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,723,558 on Wednesday with 30,615 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 514 more deaths have been reported from the pandemic since Tuesday morning, taking the total death toll to 509,872.

There are currently 370,240 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 52,887 recorded during the past 24 hours.

