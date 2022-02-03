Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:33 pm

India refuses to issue visas to Pakistanis to attend Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti

APP News Agency

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:33 pm

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri . Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Embassy on Wednesday declined to issue visas to Pakistani pilgrims at the 11th hour for attending the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti (Khawaja Gharib Nawaz) from February 3 to 14 in Ajmer Sharif.

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, in a statement, expressed his dismay over the non-issuance of visas to the religious tourists, which was beyond his comprehension.

The Indian Embassy, he said, had asked the ministry to complete all the arrangements for the departure of pilgrims for Urs following all the standard operating procedures issued by it.

The pilgrims belonging to far-flung areas of the country had arrived in Lahore. However, the last moment refusal for issuance of visas had hurt their sentiments, leaving them in mental stress, he added.

Read more: Pakistan issues visa allowing Indian man to meet his family separated 74 years ago

Qadri said Pakistan would take up such ill-treatment of Zaireen with India at the foreign ministry’s level.

India had violated the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines on the pretext of coronavirus pandemic. On the contrary, he said, Pakistan had always facilitated Hindu and Sikh pilgrims from India to visit their sacred sites to promote interfaith harmony.

Amid the prevailing COVID-19, it issued visas to both, Hindu and Sikh pilgrims, during the last two years.

Last month, Pakistan High Commission in India had issued a visa to an Indian citizen allowing him to meet his family members in Pakistan who had been separated 74 years ago due to the partition.

48 mins ago
Pakistan to again become center of attention due to upcoming OIC meeting: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said Pakistan would again...
1 hour ago
Deadlock persists between PPP, PSP on Sindh Local Bodies Act

KARACHI: The fifth round of negotiations between the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP)...
2 hours ago
Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the nation stood united...
2 hours ago
Multiple industrial, business units to shift to Pakistan after PM’s China visit: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday...
16 hours ago
KMC to Launch First Zip Line at Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has planned to build a zip line...
17 hours ago
Govt striving for reducing line losses, curbing power theft: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government is...

