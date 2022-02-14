India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,655,534 on Monday, as 34,113 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 346 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 509,011.

There are still 478,882 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 58,163 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 21st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

