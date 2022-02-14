Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 02:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

India reports 34,113 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 02:48 pm
india

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,655,534 on Monday, as 34,113 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 346 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 509,011.

There are still 478,882 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 58,163 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 21st consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 infections

A total of 41,677,641 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 91,930 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

Read More

1 day ago
Laos to vaccinate children aged 6-11 against COVID-19

VIENTIANE - The Lao government will begin a nationwide rollout of COVID-19...
1 day ago
Philippines logs 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,644,597

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,671 new COVID-19...
1 day ago
Aussie state sees rise in COVID-19 cases among children

SYDNEY - New data released by the Australian state of Queensland on...
1 day ago
Kenya launches rapid diagnostic kits for testing COVID-19, malaria

NAIROBI - Kenya's Ministry of Health on Tuesday launched malaria and COVID-19...
1 day ago
Israel approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 drug for people with weakened immune systems

JERUSALEM - The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday approved the administration...
1 day ago
Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 46 locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
5 mins ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew raises safety concerns: ‘Where will he live?’

Experts weigh in on Prince Andrew's ideas for alternative lodgings following the...
Ghost Shark
7 mins ago
Newly born ‘Ghost Shark’ baby spotted by scientists

At a depth of 1.2 kilometres off the east coast of New...
Bill Gates
14 mins ago
How wealthy is Bill Gates in comparison to Pakistan?

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, has visited Pakistan for the first time....
21 mins ago
Murad says no nefarious drive stops him from speaking against corruption & corrupt people

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed has vowed to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600