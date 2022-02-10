Indian gov’t issues revised guidelines for int’l arrivals

NEW DELHI – The Indian government revised guidelines for international arrivals on Thursday, removing the category of at-risk countries introduced at the time of emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As per the new guidelines, self-monitoring of 14 days for the COVID-19 infected people with symptoms have been recommended against the current seven days of home quarantine. “The new guidelines will come into effect from Monday, Feb. 14,” the directive issued by the health ministry said.

“The need to monitor the continuously changing nature of virus and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) thus must still remain in focus.” The ministry said while monitoring the nature and spread of infection in the country, economic activities need to be conducted in an unhindered manner. According to the new guidelines, all foreign arrivals must fill a self-declaration form online, including a travel history of the past 14 days.

They must also upload a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test that should have been conducted within 72 hours of the travel date. Alternatively, they can also upload a certificate confirming they have received two vaccine doses.

This option, however, is only available for passengers arriving from 72 countries whose vaccination programs the Indian government recognizes as part of a reciprocal program. The guidelines said airlines and agencies concerned should provide the dos and don’ts to travellers along with their tickets.

“Airlines are only allowed to board those passengers who have filled all details in the above self-declaration form and present their RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate,” the guidelines said. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed inside the flight at the time of boarding.

In airports, in-flight announcements have to be made about COVID-19, including precautionary measures to be followed in flights and during transit, the health ministry said. The Indian health ministry also said that passengers who are found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility. If they test positive, their contacts have to be identified and managed as per the protocol.

Meanwhile, children below the age of five are exempted from pre- and post-arrival testings. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 upon arrival or during the self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treatment as per the protocol, the ministry said. Enditem