Indian Navy, narcotics control unit seize a large amount of narcotics in high seas

NEW DELHI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Indian authorities have seized drugs worth 20 billion Indian Rupees (265 million U.S. dollars) in the international market from the high seas, in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Navy (IN) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an official statement said on Saturday.

The narcotics seized included 529 kilograms of very high quality of Hashish, 234 kilograms of finest quality of crystal Methamphetamine and some Heroin.

According to the statement, this is the “first such operation” in which the apprehension has been made in high seas.

The input regarding trafficking of drugs in high seas was developed by the NCB and was shared with the Naval Intelligence Unit, leading to the joint operation.

The special unit of NCB Headquarters has been continuously working on various such intelligence inputs and it will carry out more such operations in collaboration with naval forces, said the statement.