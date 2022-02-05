Indian occupied troops martyr two Kashmiris in Srinagar

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Nadigam area of Shopian district. Image: AFP/file

In the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar district on Saturday.

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Zakura area of the district, Radio Pakistan reported.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

One minute silence was observed at 10 am across the country.

Solidarity walks are being organized in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters.

Human chains were formed at important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris brothers and sisters and committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination.”

In his tweets on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said Modi’s fascist policies of oppression and violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of blatant human rights violations in the IIOJ&K.