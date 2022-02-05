Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 03:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Indian occupied troops martyr two Kashmiris in Srinagar

Web Desk BOL News

05th Feb, 2022. 03:06 pm

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the Nadigam area of Shopian district. Image: AFP/file

In the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar district on Saturday.

Read more: Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

The troops martyred the youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Zakura area of the district, Radio Pakistan reported.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

One minute silence was observed at 10 am across the country.

Solidarity walks are being organized in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters.

Human chains were formed at important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Pakistan stands united with Kashmiris brothers and sisters and committed to their legitimate struggle for self-determination.”

In his tweets on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said Modi’s fascist policies of oppression and violence have failed to crush the spirit of the Kashmiri resistance in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Read more: President urges world to take notice of blatant human rights violations in IIOJ&K

President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of blatant human rights violations in the IIOJ&K.

Read More

2 hours ago
CJP slams arrest of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah in IIOJK, calls for his release

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, has sharply...
2 hours ago
Lord Nazir Ahmed jailed for abusing two children

Former Labour peer Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotheram was sentenced by a...
2 hours ago
Rupee started appreciating with approval of sixth tranche by IMF, claims Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the rupee has started appreciating following...
2 hours ago
Karachi, Faisalabad water projects figure in PM’s meetings with Chinese investors: Fawad

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that...
3 hours ago
PM Imran to hold meetings with Chinese PM, Uzbek president, UNSG in Beijing today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with the Chinese premier, the...
3 hours ago
Time to resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people, says army chief

RAWALPINDI: Paying tribute to the people of Kashmir for their resolve and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan provides vital link between Asia and Europe: FM Qureshi
28 mins ago
FM writes to UNSC president, UN secy general about human rights situation in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to president...
50 mins ago
Baby Amal Muneeb surely knows how to hog limelight

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are parents to a beautiful...
52 mins ago
CM Usman Buzdar announces new forensic laboratory in South Punjab

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced to establish...
President Arif Alvi
1 hour ago
President urges world to take notice of blatant human rights violations in IIOJ&K

President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600