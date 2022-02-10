Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Feb, 2022. 12:05 pm
India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 new cases recorded

10th Feb, 2022. 12:05 pm
india

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,478,060 on Thursday, as 67,084 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 1,241 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 506,520.

There are still 790,789 active cases in the country even as there was a fall of 102,039 active cases during the past 24 hours.

Read more: India logs 71,365 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,410,976

A total of 41,180,751 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 167,882 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

