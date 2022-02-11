Muslim women protest for their right to wear hijab in India. Image: File

In India, the Supreme Court on Friday declined an urgent hearing of a Special Leave Petition against Karnataka High Court’s direction regarding the hijab petitions.

Chief Justice Justice NV Ramana in his ruling said that don’t spread those things to a national level. We will interfere only at an appropriate time.

The appeal was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the direction of the Karnataka High Court that has asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

Meanwhile, parents of six Muslim girl students, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, have lodged a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared by some people on social media.

Earlier, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to mark the ‘International Hijab Day’ on March 8, to express solidarity with the Muslim women facing issues of religious independence and basic human rights across the world.

The minister, in a letter to the prime minister, said marking the Hijab Day would help draw the attention of the international community, including the United Nations (UN), towards physical and psychological maltreatment of women, especially girl students in India and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Hindu extremists having the full backing of the Modi government.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on Friday announced a full scholarship for higher education in any country of the world, including Pakistan, for the brave daughter Muskan Khan, who spoke the word of truth in front of Hindu extremists in India.

General Secretary APPSF Kashif Mirza hoped that Muskan would become a voice for helpless Muslim women seeking education in India after getting higher education.

On the other hand, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Friday said a brave Muslim girl, who stood firm before a mob of Hindu far-right goons, had become a symbol of resistance against Hindu extremism in India.

Speaking on the floor of the house, he said Hindu extremists had made the life for Hijab-wearing students miserable in India.

Appreciating the Muslim girl for not bowing down, he said the brave daughter faced the Hindu extremists with exemplary courage, which was being admired across the globe.

Dr Shahzad criticised the international human rights organisation for not raising their voice against the Hindu extremists and said “they (HR activists) are not able to see the bloodshed of Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine”.

The leader of the house also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for drawing international attention to the issue of Islamophobia.