Indonesian finance minister have to say something about climate change

Xinhua Xinhua

17th Feb, 2022. 01:25 pm
JAKARTA – All the G20 member countries should proactively react in addressing climate change, Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Thursday, warning that the issue poses a greater threat than the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister conveyed the message when opening the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting that is being held in Jakarta on Thursday and Friday. According to her, the G20 Financial Track should be a momentum to find exit strategies for the global economic recovery in the post-pandemic era and make efforts to recover better and faster, and climate change is one important issue worth heeding.

Indrawati asked the G20 countries to be committed to reducing carbon emissions and finding ways to support sustainable financing and investment that can help reinforce green energy. “Our commitments are needed to hold up energy transition.

Therefore, cooperation and collaborations among the countries to address this issue are important,” she said. Indonesia, she said, has been on the track to accelerate energy transition to support the global low carbon economy.

“To realize the green energy, we should also talk about the international financing resources and open more opportunities for private investment,” Indrawati said.

On the same occasion, Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo said climate change and natural disasters have become threats to the global economy as they could create environment crises. Warjiyo said there would be six main topics to be discussed during the two-day meeting, including the exit strategies to accelerate economic recovery, financing system in digital era, sustainable financing, financial inclusion and international taxation.

