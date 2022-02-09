Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:16 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Instagram influencer explains our ‘digital Nasha’ with phones in a hilarious way

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:16 pm
Instagram influencer

Our cell phone and social media addiction has been eloquently summed up by an Instagram influencer and comedian, and it’s guaranteed to connect with you.

We’re all guilty when it comes to phone addiction. Period. Whatever we’re doing, we find ourselves grabbing for our phones every few minutes to check our WhatsApp messages or look through Instagram. Now, an Instagram influencer and comedian have summed up this obsession in a way that is guaranteed to hit you hard.

In a film titled Digital Nasha, Yuvraj Dua describes how we’ve all become addicted to our phones without consuming any substances. Haathon mein insta khulna ki khurak aise machcti hai,” he explains. “Jaise angutha ragad ragad ke ismein se jinn nikal ayega aur teen khwaisye puri karega.” “Har cheez ke bhao ke saath, yeh bhi badta ja raha hai,” he claims, equating screen time to inflation.

Read more: Meet Raju Patel, the Digital Beggar Who Accepts PhonePe Payments

Read the caption of the video, “Tag a friend and tell them to reduce their screentime.”

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuvraj Dua (@yuvraj.dua)

The video has become popular and many people have found it to be extremely amusing and relevant. “Irony aap ye video daal k hmara screen time badhayenge and apni reach,” said one user.Another wrote, “Itna sach nhi bolna tha.”

Read More

16 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
17 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
17 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...
17 hours ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile's neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
18 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
18 hours ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nail
4 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
10 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
15 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
16 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600