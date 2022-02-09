Our cell phone and social media addiction has been eloquently summed up by an Instagram influencer and comedian, and it’s guaranteed to connect with you.

We’re all guilty when it comes to phone addiction. Period. Whatever we’re doing, we find ourselves grabbing for our phones every few minutes to check our WhatsApp messages or look through Instagram. Now, an Instagram influencer and comedian have summed up this obsession in a way that is guaranteed to hit you hard.

In a film titled ‘Digital Nasha,‘ Yuvraj Dua describes how we’ve all become addicted to our phones without consuming any substances. “Haathon mein insta khulna ki khurak aise machcti hai,” he explains. “Jaise angutha ragad ragad ke ismein se jinn nikal ayega aur teen khwaisye puri karega.” “Har cheez ke bhao ke saath, yeh bhi badta ja raha hai,” he claims, equating screen time to inflation.

The video has become popular and many people have found it to be extremely amusing and relevant. “Irony aap ye video daal k hmara screen time badhayenge and apni reach,” said one user.Another wrote, “Itna sach nhi bolna tha.”