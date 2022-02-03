Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 11:56 am

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says security operation underway in Panjgur

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid. Photo: Screengrab/Bol News

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that a security operation is underway against terrorists at the Panjgur district of Balochistan.

A group of terrorists attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Noshki in two separate attacks late on Wednesday evening, the military’s media wing said. In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter a security forces’ camp from two locations, the statement said.

“However, timely response by troops foiled the terrorist attempt. During intense exchange of fire one soldier has been martyred. Terrorists have fled while their casualties are being ascertained.”

In a video message released on Twitter, the interior minister said that as many as nine terrorists were killed in Noshki and four-armed forces personnel attained martyrdom,” said. “In Panjgur six terrorists were killed. Right now four-five terrorists are under the siege of Pak Army.”

It has been a great remarkable achievement that Pak Army attained, he said.

 

 

 

