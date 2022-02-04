Interior Ministry approves foolproof security for former CJP Gulzar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Friday approved foolproof security for former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed, in response to a request from the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s registrar.

‏The SC registrar on January 27 requested the federal government to allow him to maintain the security squad including the contingent of police and paramilitary forces after his retirement.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was sworn in as the apex court’s judge on December 21, 2019, and retired on February 1, 2022.

In the letter to the interior secretary, the SC official mentioned that the former CJP has given verdicts in many high profile cases including terrorism, extra-judicial killings, encroachments and minority rights. The paramilitary forces must be deployed for the former CJP’s security even after his retirement, the Registrar said in the letter written on January 27, just four days before his retirement on February 1.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed – A look into his career

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019, was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi to the family of Noor Muhammad, a distinguished lawyer.

His elementary schooling was from the city’s Gulistan School, according to the Supreme Court website. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Government National College, Karachi after which he obtained his law degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi.

He enrolled as an advocate on January 18, 1986, and joined the High Court on April 4, 1988. Subsequently, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court on September 15, 2001.

Justice Ahmed was elected honorary secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi for the year 1999-2000.

Throughout his legal practice, he mostly remained on the civil-corporate side, serving as the legal advisor to numerous multinational and local companies, banks and financial institutions. Ahmed was elevated as Judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Aug 27, 2002. He was notified as Senior Puisne Judge of the SHC on Feb 14, 2011, and was elevated to Supreme Court later that year on November 16.