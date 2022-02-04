Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 11:01 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Interior Ministry approves foolproof security for former CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 11:01 am
Gulzar Ahmed Coronavirus

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Friday approved foolproof security for former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed, in response to a request from the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s registrar.

‏The SC registrar on January 27 requested the federal government to allow him to maintain the security squad including the contingent of police and paramilitary forces after his retirement.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was sworn in as the apex court’s judge on December 21, 2019, and retired on February 1, 2022.

Read more: PROFILE: Who is Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial?

In the letter to the interior secretary, the SC official mentioned that the former CJP has given verdicts in many high profile cases including terrorism, extra-judicial killings, encroachments and minority rights. The paramilitary forces must be deployed for the former CJP’s security even after his retirement, the Registrar said in the letter written on January 27, just four days before his retirement on February 1.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed – A look into his career

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who was sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21, 2019, was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi to the family of Noor Muhammad, a distinguished lawyer.

His elementary schooling was from the city’s Gulistan School, according to the Supreme Court website. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Government National College, Karachi after which he obtained his law degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi.

He enrolled as an advocate on January 18, 1986, and joined the High Court on April 4, 1988. Subsequently, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court on September 15, 2001.

Justice Ahmed was elected honorary secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi for the year 1999-2000.

Throughout his legal practice, he mostly remained on the civil-corporate side, serving as the legal advisor to numerous multinational and local companies, banks and financial institutions. Ahmed was elevated as Judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Aug 27, 2002. He was notified as Senior Puisne Judge of the SHC on Feb 14, 2011, and was elevated to Supreme Court later that year on November 16.

Read More

15 hours ago
How Entertainment Industry facilitates Classism

The media serves as a conduit between the government and the general...
16 hours ago
PM Imran Khan reaches Beijing on 'significant' four-day visit

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has arrived in Beijing on a four-day...
17 hours ago
NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to armed forces' valour

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League -...
18 hours ago
Make breast cancer topics part of higher education curriculum: First Lady Samina Alvi

First Lady Mrs Samina Arif Alvi has said that there is a...
19 hours ago
Govt accepted IMF’s unacceptable terms, says Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said...
20 hours ago
Security forces kill 13 terrorists during hunt down in Naushki & Panjgur: ISPR

The security forces have killed 13 terrorists during operations in Naushki and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

27 mins ago
Kiran Tabeir responded to the trend of ‘Fizza & Shiza’ from drama Judwaa

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from drama Judwaa, have been trending on...
LoC Indian troops firing
46 mins ago
LoC ceasefire agreed due to Pakistan’s concerns for safety of Kashmiris: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of military forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...
53 mins ago
Genelia & Riteish reveal the first look of their upcoming comedy thriller

The most beloved couple of Bollywood Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh had been...
PM Imran to launch Micro Health Insurance programme for KPK today
1 hour ago
PM Imran to attend opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the opening ceremony...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600