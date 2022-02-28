Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:47 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Investment proposal received for building first LNG-based power plant of Pakistan

Staff Reporter BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:47 pm
LNG power plant

https://www.bolnews.com/business/2022/02/pakistan-lacks-technology-to-store-renewable-energy. Image: File

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

LAHORE: Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District (CBD) Punjab receives a US $700 million investment proposal from an engineering giant, Techno Engineering Services (TES), to build Pakistan’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) based power plant.

The captive LNG-based power plant is an embedded generation of uninterrupted power supply for Pakistan’s most anticipated business hub.

The engineering firm tends to install a 150 MW LNG plant that will use the “waste heat recovery” process by reusing heat energy.

CBD Punjab has always backed cost-effective and eco-friendly initiatives and the LNG power plant fulfills the theme of its eco-friendly approach.

LNG is considered to be the cleanest fueling source which doesn’t emit soot, dust, or fumes and produces an insignificant amount of sulfur dioxide making it very environment friendly.

Read more: Market guru

LCBDDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Amin stated, “Our aim is to provide best possible eco-friendly utilities to residents across CBD Punjab. Acquiring investment proposal from renowned engineering firms like TES is laudable. It is evidently visible that CBD Punjab has paved the road to enlist Pakistan in first-world countries.”

He added that CBD Punjab is dynamic in contributing to the country’s economic growth. Keeping insight into the deteriorating air index, these eco-friendly utilities are a step towards a greener and breathable Punjab’ CEO said.

Read more: Pakistan lacks technology to store renewable energy

The canvas of CBD Punjab is massive which will be colored by skyscrapers, ultra-high-rise buildings, and architectural masterpieces. Considering the weather conditions of Lahore, District Cooling System (DCS) is also proposed in the proposal.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) 2020 yearly report, Pakistan’s total installed power generation capacity is 38,700MW, whereas renewables contribute only 4 per cent, while 57 per cent of the energy comes from thermal fossil fuels, 31 per cent from hydro, and 8 per cent from nuclear.

Read More

3 hours ago
Shab-e-Meraj: Educational institutions in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday has announced that all public and...
3 hours ago
National child rights' commission roll out policy on forced conversions

National Commission on Rights of Child (NCRC) on Monday formally launched a...
3 hours ago
Suspect involved in attack on Saudi consulate arrested

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Monday arrested the...
4 hours ago
BHC declares petition against PECA Ordinance admissible

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has declared the constitutional petition of...
4 hours ago
President Arif Alvi calls for promoting IT related education

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need for promoting the...
4 hours ago
Karachi Police arrest inter-provincial drug smuggler

KARACHI: Police have arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler and recovered more than...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Will Smith
54 seconds ago
Will Smith dedicates his first SAG award to his ‘King Richard’ co-stars

Will Smith won the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a...
Redmi
1 min ago
Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the...
Unisame
1 min ago
Unisame proposes linking SMEs with government departments

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has proposed to...
SAG Awards 2022
5 mins ago
SAG Awards 2022: List of winners and nominees

For the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, things were back to normal...
Adsence Ad 300X600