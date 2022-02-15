Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:52 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Involving 220 million people in formal economy will strengthen Pakistan, says PM Imran

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:52 am

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the 220 million people of Pakistan can become our strength if involved in the formal economy.

Speaking at the launch of Raast, the country’s first digital payment system, he said that “the digital Pakistan initiative aspires to make our population our asset,” adding, “Our biggest success is to bring social mobility to the lower strata.”

The World Bank report said albeit less poverty has gotten down in Pakistan. “Country’s progress when they have a high saving rate. We have quite low. We will progress by bringing Pakistanis into the formal economy and increasing tax ratio,” he said.

Read more: SBP introduces Raast for instant and free P2P payments

The premier said that before the next general election, he will see how many people his government has taken out from the poverty. “That will be our biggest achievement,” he added.

I am warning the tax evaders that we will be coming after you soon with the assistance of technology, he said.

The premier directed the State Bank of Pakistan to further facilitate the overseas Pakistanis to send their remittances to the country. “The 9 million overseas Pakistanis are our biggest asset. They have a huge role in increasing our foreign reserves. State Bank should have a cell that should research how further we can help them.”

The Ehsaas Rashan programme is a great initiative that will allow us to give direct access to financial resources.

Read More

36 mins ago
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Raast’ instant payment system today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Pakistan's first instant payment system 'Raast'...
44 mins ago
SAPM Sania Nishtar warns agents against illegal deduction from Ehsaas Kafaalat

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar...
51 mins ago
PDM condemns media reports on Fazl, Tareen ‘secret meeting’, calls it blatant lie

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday rejected the news reports saying...
52 mins ago
'We should be ashamed: Fawad reacts to LHC verdict in Qandeel Baloch case

After the Lahore High Court (LHC) acquits the brother of Pakistani social...
1 hour ago
Mian Chaunu lynching case: 112 suspects taken into custody, 10 prime suspects identified

ISLAMABAD:  Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi...
2 hours ago
Spain arrests cousin over Pakistani-origin girl's disappearance in Italy

MADRID: Another relative of a teenage girl thought to have been murdered...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

india
11 mins ago
India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as...
Sophie Turner flaunts baby bump
13 mins ago
Sophie Turner sets internet ablaze with her seemingly visible baby bump

Actress Sophie Turner sparks pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with husband...
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
15 mins ago
Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
pakistan
21 mins ago
Pakistan adds 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600