Involving 220 million people in formal economy will strengthen Pakistan, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the 220 million people of Pakistan can become our strength if involved in the formal economy.

Speaking at the launch of Raast, the country’s first digital payment system, he said that “the digital Pakistan initiative aspires to make our population our asset,” adding, “Our biggest success is to bring social mobility to the lower strata.”

The World Bank report said albeit less poverty has gotten down in Pakistan. “Country’s progress when they have a high saving rate. We have quite low. We will progress by bringing Pakistanis into the formal economy and increasing tax ratio,” he said.

Read more: SBP introduces Raast for instant and free P2P payments

The premier said that before the next general election, he will see how many people his government has taken out from the poverty. “That will be our biggest achievement,” he added.

I am warning the tax evaders that we will be coming after you soon with the assistance of technology, he said.

The premier directed the State Bank of Pakistan to further facilitate the overseas Pakistanis to send their remittances to the country. “The 9 million overseas Pakistanis are our biggest asset. They have a huge role in increasing our foreign reserves. State Bank should have a cell that should research how further we can help them.”

The Ehsaas Rashan programme is a great initiative that will allow us to give direct access to financial resources.