IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer named Kolkata Knight Riders’ new captain

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer has been selected the new captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Iyer was KKR's most expensive purchase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction, and he became their highest-paid player.

Iyer takes over from Eoin Morgan, who led KKR to the IPL final last season but lost to Chennai Super Kings.

“We are delighted firstly to have been able to successfully bid for Shreyas in the IPL auction and to have the opportunity for him to lead #TeamKKR,” Venky Mysore, CEO & MD of Knight Riders said in a statement. “He has impressed one and all as a quality batsman at the highest level and we are confident that he will excel as a leader of #TeamKKR.”

In the IPL, Iyer has been a fairly successful captain. In 2019 (eliminator) and 2020 (final), he led the Delhi Capitals to two consecutive playoff appearances.

He was the captain of Delhi Capitals from 2019 to 2021 before being forced out of the IPL 2021 owing to a shoulder injury he sustained last year against England.

Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in India, the IPL was eventually postponed in May. When he returned for the second leg of the competition in the United Arab Emirates, though, the Delhi Capitals management elected to stick with Rishabh Pant as captain, who had taken over from Iyer in May.

In the IPL, Iyer has captained Delhi in 41 games, winning two, losing 18, and drawing two.

“I am extremely honored to have gotten the opportunity to lead a prestigious team like KKR,” Iyer said. “The IPL as a tournament brings the best players from different countries and cultures together and I look forward to leading this great group of very talented individuals.”

Iyer will work in the team management with Brendon McCullum, the head coach, and Bharat Arun, the bowling coach for Delhi.

“I am very excited to have one of India’s brightest future leaders in Shreyas Iyer, take the reins at KKR,” McCullum said. “I’ve enjoyed Shreyas’ game and his captaincy skills from afar and now will look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the success and style of play we want at KKR.”

