Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:54 pm
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They play their home games at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings. © cricketaddictor

The Super Kings have won the IPL four times (in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021) and have the highest match win percentage of any team in the competition.

They have made the most appearances in the IPL playoffs (eleven) and the Final (nine).

Dhoni’s team has once again assembled a group of players who can provide them with big-game experience.

They paid a hefty amount for Deepak Chahar, making him the most expensive India bowler in terms of seasons.

CSK also made an unexpected move by benching Suresh Raina for the first time since the season began.

Chennai Super Kings squad

Retained Players

  1. Ravindra Jadeja
  2. MS Dhoni
  3. Ruturaj Gaikwad
  4. Moeen Ali

Players Bought

  1. Robin Uthappa
  2. Ambati Rayudu
  3. Devon Conway
  4. Subhranshu Senapati
  5. Hari Nishaanth
  6. N Jagadeesan
  7. Deepak Chahar
  8. KM Asif
  9. Tushar Deshpande
  10. Maheesh Theekshana
  11. Simarjeet Singh
  12. Adam Milne
  13. Mukesh Choudhary
  14. Dwayne Bravo
  15. Shivam Dube
  16. Rajvardhan Hangargekar
  17. Dwaine Pretorius
  18. Mitchell Santner
  19. Prashant Solanki
  20. Chris Jordan
  21. Bhagath Varma

