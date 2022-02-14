IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad

IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals (DC) are a member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and play their home games at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Delhi Daredevils changed their name to the Delhi Capitals in December 2018. Their fortunes have altered since 2019, as they have made the playoffs every season.

During the mega auction, DC solidified its core by signing David Warner, India U19 captain Yash Dhull, and Shardul Thakur for the IPL 2022 season.

Delhi Capitals squad

Retained Players

Rishabh Pant Axar Patel Prithvi Shaw Anrich Nortje

Players Bought

David Warner Ashwin Hebbar Sarfaraz Khan KS Bharat Mandeep Singh Rovman Powell Tim Seifert Mustafizur Rahman Kuldeep Yadav Khaleel Ahmed Chetan Sakariya Mitchell Marsh Shardul Thakur Kamlesh Nagarkoti Lalit Yadav Ripal Patel Yash Dhull Praveen Dubey Vicky Ostwal

