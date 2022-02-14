Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals squad

IPL 2022: The Delhi Capitals (DC) are a member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and play their home games at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals. © cricketaddictor

The Delhi Daredevils changed their name to the Delhi Capitals in December 2018. Their fortunes have altered since 2019, as they have made the playoffs every season.

During the mega auction, DC solidified its core by signing David Warner, India U19 captain Yash Dhull, and Shardul Thakur for the IPL 2022 season.

Delhi Capitals squad

Retained Players

  1. Rishabh Pant
  2. Axar Patel
  3. Prithvi Shaw
  4. Anrich Nortje

Players Bought

  1. David Warner
  2. Ashwin Hebbar
  3. Sarfaraz Khan
  4. KS Bharat
  5. Mandeep Singh
  6. Rovman Powell
  7. Tim Seifert
  8. Mustafizur Rahman
  9. Kuldeep Yadav
  10. Khaleel Ahmed
  11. Chetan Sakariya
  12. Mitchell Marsh
  13. Shardul Thakur
  14. Kamlesh Nagarkoti
  15. Lalit Yadav
  16. Ripal Patel
  17. Yash Dhull
  18. Praveen Dubey
  19. Vicky Ostwal

