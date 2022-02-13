IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders squad

IPL 2022: The second day of the blockbuster auction ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was radically different for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) than the first.

IPL 2022: The second day of the blockbuster auction ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was radically different for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) than the first.

Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Mohammad Nabi, Ajinkya Rahane, and Umesh Yadav were among the marquee signings for KKR.

Pat Cummins, KKR’s most expensive player in the last two years, was bought back at the start of the auction. The large buy was followed by another big signing in Shreyas Iyer, who will be the team’s captain.

Nitish Rana was brought in from the sidelines by KKR. Shivam Mavi and Sheldon Jackson, the team’s other two picks for the day.

KKR had to go back to the drawing board after the first day to find out a method to meet the minimum criteria of 18 players while maintaining the squad’s strength.

KKR started the day by selecting Ajinkya Rahane, which hinted at how the franchise would play the rest of the day.

While they went all out for Tim David, a Singapore-born Australian player, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because they were able to sign a few players at their base costs, including Billings, Chamika Karunaratne, Hales, Nabi, and Umesh.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad

Retained Players

Andre Russell Varun Chakravarthy Venkatesh Iyer Sunil Narine

Players Bought

Pat Cummins Sam Billings Alex Hales Chamika Karunaratne Tim Southee Mohammad Nabi Shreyas Iyer Nitish Rana Shivam Mavi Sheldon Jackson Ajinkya Rahane Umesh Yadav Rinku Singh Baba Indrajith Abhijit Tomar Anukul Roy Pratham Singh Ramesh Kumar Aman Hakim Khan Rasikh Dar Ashok Sharma

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com