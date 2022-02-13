Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:44 am
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders squad

IPL 2022: The second day of the blockbuster auction ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was radically different for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) than the first.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders. © cricketaddictor

Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Mohammad Nabi, Ajinkya Rahane, and Umesh Yadav were among the marquee signings for KKR.

Pat Cummins, KKR’s most expensive player in the last two years, was bought back at the start of the auction. The large buy was followed by another big signing in Shreyas Iyer, who will be the team’s captain.

Nitish Rana was brought in from the sidelines by KKR. Shivam Mavi and Sheldon Jackson, the team’s other two picks for the day.

KKR had to go back to the drawing board after the first day to find out a method to meet the minimum criteria of 18 players while maintaining the squad’s strength.

KKR started the day by selecting Ajinkya Rahane, which hinted at how the franchise would play the rest of the day.

While they went all out for Tim David, a Singapore-born Australian player, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise because they were able to sign a few players at their base costs, including Billings, Chamika Karunaratne, Hales, Nabi, and Umesh.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad

Retained Players

  1. Andre Russell
  2. Varun Chakravarthy
  3. Venkatesh Iyer
  4. Sunil Narine

Players Bought

  1. Pat Cummins
  2. Sam Billings
  3. Alex Hales
  4. Chamika Karunaratne
  5. Tim Southee
  6. Mohammad Nabi
  7. Shreyas Iyer
  8. Nitish Rana
  9. Shivam Mavi
  10. Sheldon Jackson
  11. Ajinkya Rahane
  12. Umesh Yadav
  13. Rinku Singh
  14. Baba Indrajith
  15. Abhijit Tomar
  16. Anukul Roy
  17. Pratham Singh
  18. Ramesh Kumar
  19. Aman Hakim Khan
  20. Rasikh Dar
  21. Ashok Sharma

