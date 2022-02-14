Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 08:33 pm
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants squad

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a new entry, spent a lot of money at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction to put together a competitive team led by an Indian opener KL Rahul.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants. © crickbuzz

Apart from Rahul, their drafted players ahead of the major auction include Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis. And over the weekend, they added some huge names and incredible skill to their roster in order to compete for the crown in the first season.

Lucknow Super Giants squad

Pre-auction picks

  1. KL Rahul
  2. Marcus Stoinis
  3. Ravi Bishnoi

Players Bought

  1. Quinton de Kock
  2. Manish Pandey
  3. Manan Vohra
  4. Evin Lewis
  5. Mark Wood
  6. Avesh Khan
  7. Ankit Rajpoot
  8. Dushmantha Chameera
  9. Shahbaz Nadeem
  10. Mohsin Khan
  11. Mayank Yadav
  12. Jason Holder
  13. Deepak Hooda
  14. Krunal Pandya
  15. K Gowtham
  16. Ayush Badoni
  17. Kyle Mayers
  18. Karan Sharma

