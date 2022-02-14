IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants squad

IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a new entry, spent a lot of money at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction to put together a competitive team led by an Indian opener KL Rahul.

Apart from Rahul, their drafted players ahead of the major auction include Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis. And over the weekend, they added some huge names and incredible skill to their roster in order to compete for the crown in the first season.

Lucknow Super Giants squad

Pre-auction picks

KL Rahul Marcus Stoinis Ravi Bishnoi

Players Bought

Quinton de Kock Manish Pandey Manan Vohra Evin Lewis Mark Wood Avesh Khan Ankit Rajpoot Dushmantha Chameera Shahbaz Nadeem Mohsin Khan Mayank Yadav Jason Holder Deepak Hooda Krunal Pandya K Gowtham Ayush Badoni Kyle Mayers Karan Sharma

