IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians squad

IPL 2022: The Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), kept silent for the majority of the two-day super auction for the IPL's 2022 season but returned late on Sunday to complete their 25-player lineup.

After selecting Ishan Kishan on the first day of the major event in Bengaluru, MI did not submit any strong bids until the second half of the auction, when they splurged on England pace sensation Jofra Archer, boosting their bowling attack, which already included Jasprit Bumrah. Archer, though, will not be playing in this year’s tournament due to injury concerns but has already made himself available for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“Jofra has been a player Mahela gave his first professional debut to and since then we have been thinking about them as a pair. So happy that we got them together. Although he is going to play next year, we are very happy to have Jofra and Bumrah make a lethal pair for our bowling attack,” franchise owner Akash Ambani told Star Sports on Sunday.

MI broke free soon after buying Archer, bringing in finisher Tim David, England pacer Tymal Mills, and Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith.

MI added ten additional players to the list on Sunday, after keeping four and buying four on day one of the auction. All of the additions occurred in the post-lunch accelerated phase of the auction.

Mumbai Indians Squad

Retained Players

Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav Kieron Pollard

Players Bought

Ishan Kishan Dewald Brevis Basil Thampi Murugan Ashwin Jaydev Unadkat Mayank Markande N Tilak Varma Sanjay Yadav Jofra Archer Daniel Sams Tymal Mills Tim David Riley Meredith Mohammad Arshad Khan Anmolpreet Singh Ramandeep Singh Rahul Buddhi Hrithik Shokeen Arjun Tendulkar Aryan Juyal Fabian Allen

