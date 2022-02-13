Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:22 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians squad

IPL 2022: The Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), kept silent for the majority of the two-day super auction for the IPL's 2022 season but returned late on Sunday to complete their 25-player lineup.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:22 am
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians. © cricketaddictor

IPL 2022: The Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), kept silent for the majority of the two-day super auction for the IPL’s 2022 season but returned late on Sunday to complete their 25-player lineup.

After selecting Ishan Kishan on the first day of the major event in Bengaluru, MI did not submit any strong bids until the second half of the auction, when they splurged on England pace sensation Jofra Archer, boosting their bowling attack, which already included Jasprit Bumrah. Archer, though, will not be playing in this year’s tournament due to injury concerns but has already made himself available for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“Jofra has been a player Mahela gave his first professional debut to and since then we have been thinking about them as a pair. So happy that we got them together. Although he is going to play next year, we are very happy to have Jofra and Bumrah make a lethal pair for our bowling attack,” franchise owner Akash Ambani told Star Sports on Sunday.

MI broke free soon after buying Archer, bringing in finisher Tim David, England pacer Tymal Mills, and Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith.

MI added ten additional players to the list on Sunday, after keeping four and buying four on day one of the auction. All of the additions occurred in the post-lunch accelerated phase of the auction.

Mumbai Indians Squad

Retained Players

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Jasprit Bumrah
  3. Suryakumar Yadav
  4. Kieron Pollard

Players Bought

  1. Ishan Kishan
  2. Dewald Brevis
  3. Basil Thampi
  4. Murugan Ashwin
  5. Jaydev Unadkat
  6. Mayank Markande
  7. N Tilak Varma
  8. Sanjay Yadav
  9. Jofra Archer
  10. Daniel Sams
  11. Tymal Mills
  12. Tim David
  13. Riley Meredith
  14. Mohammad Arshad Khan
  15. Anmolpreet Singh
  16. Ramandeep Singh
  17. Rahul Buddhi
  18. Hrithik Shokeen
  19. Arjun Tendulkar
  20. Aryan Juyal
  21. Fabian Allen

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of...
4 hours ago
Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his...
5 hours ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
6 hours ago
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings' Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan...
7 hours ago
Alex Hales decides to withdraw from PSL

Islamabad United suffered a huge blow after ace opener Alex Hales withdrew...
7 hours ago
New Zealand to play home Tests without Taylor, Williamson

New Zealand is scheduled to play the first Test against the visitors,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Valnetine's Day
23 seconds ago
Offset surprises Cardi B with a unique gift on Valnetine’s Day

Offset is turning the town red with his love for Cardi B,...
5 mins ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
10 mins ago
Separate marches show opposition parties not on same page: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that had the...
Travis Scott
11 mins ago
Travis Scott celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Kim Kardasian Lookalike

Nothing, not even Travis Scott's new-born child with Kylie Jenner, is stopping...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600