Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings squad

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) full squad purchased by PBKS in the IPL 2022 Auction.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:41 pm
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings. © cricketaddictor

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) full squad purchased by PBKS in the IPL 2022 Auction.

PBSK spent a lot of money to secure Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, two solid picks from the Proteas. ‘Gabbar’ has also been added to the side. This appears to be a well-balanced side for the 2022 edition.

Punjab Kings squad

Players Retained

  1. Mayank Agarwal
  2. Arshdeep Singh

Players Bought

  1. Mayank Agarwal
  2. Arshdeep Singh
  3. Shikhar Dhawan
  4. Jonny Bairstow
  5. Prabhsimran Singh
  6. Jitesh Sharma
  7. Bhanuka Rajapaksa
  8. Kagiso Rabada
  9. Rahul Chahar
  10. Ishan Porel
  11. Sandeep Sharma
  12. Vaibhav Arora
  13. Nathan Ellis
  14. Shahrukh Khan
  15. Harpreet Brar
  16. Liam Livingstone
  17. Odean Smith
  18. Raj Angad Bawa
  19. Rishi Dhawan
  20. Prerak Mankad
  21. Writtick Chatterjee
  22. Baltej Dhanda
  23. Ansh Patel
  24. Atharva Taide
  25. Benny Howell

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Sanan Mir sets of to New Zealand for her first ICC assignment

Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan women's team, has decided...
4 hours ago
Michael Neser's Pakistan tour in doubt after injury

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser's presence in the upcoming tour to Pakistan...
5 hours ago
Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of...
5 hours ago
Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his...
6 hours ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
7 hours ago
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings' Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
4 mins ago
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have...
7 mins ago
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical...
8 mins ago
LHC orders police, FIA action against culprits in expired heart stents case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the federal investigation...
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
17 mins ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600