IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals squad

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are a team from Rajasthan that competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and plays its home games at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Under Shane Warne’s captaincy, the team won the first edition of the IPL in 2008. This team was not allowed to compete in the 2016 and 2017 editions, but they returned in the 2018 edition.

RR had hoped to establish a solid core in the IPL 2022 auction after failing to secure a playoff position since 2019.

Chahal-Ashwin, as well as ex-RCB player Devdutt Padikkal, were acquired by the RR.

Rajasthan Royals squad

Players Retained

Sanju Samson Jos Buttler Yashasvi Jaiswal

Players Bought

Shimron Hetmyer Devdutt Padikkal Karun Nair Dhruv Jurel Rassie van der Dussen Trent Boult Prasidh Krishna Yuzvendra Chahal KC Kariappa Navdeep Saini Obed McCoy Kuldeep Sen Tejas Baroka Kuldip Yadav Nathan Coulter-Nile Daryll Mitchell Ravichandran Ashwin Riyan Parag Anunay Singh Shubham Garhwal James Neesham

