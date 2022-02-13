IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

IPL 2022: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is a Bengaluru-based Indian Premier League (IPL) team that plays its home games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, they have been attempting to win a championship since the debut season in 2008. They had a successful season in the IPL 2021, however, despite making it to the playoffs, they finished fourth.

RCB spent a lot of money on Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, two strong picks. In Faf du Plesis, they formed their core and may have discovered their captaincy material.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Retained Players

Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell Mohammed Siraj

Players Bought

Faf du Plessis Dinesh Karthik Anuj Rawat Finn Allen Luvnith Sisodia Akash Deep Josh Hazlewood Jason Behrendorff Chama Milind Karn Sharma Siddarth Kaul Harshal Patel Wanindu Hasaranga Shahbaz Ahmed Mahipal Lomror Sherfane Rutherford Suyash Prabhudessai Aneeshwar Gautam David Willey

