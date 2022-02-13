Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 12:57 am
IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

IPL 2022: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is a Bengaluru-based Indian Premier League (IPL) team that plays its home games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore. © cricketaddictor

However, they have been attempting to win a championship since the debut season in 2008. They had a successful season in the IPL 2021, however, despite making it to the playoffs, they finished fourth.

RCB spent a lot of money on Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, two strong picks. In Faf du Plesis, they formed their core and may have discovered their captaincy material.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Retained Players

  1. Virat Kohli
  2. Glenn Maxwell
  3. Mohammed Siraj

Players Bought

  1. Faf du Plessis
  2. Dinesh Karthik
  3. Anuj Rawat
  4. Finn Allen
  5. Luvnith Sisodia
  6. Akash Deep
  7. Josh Hazlewood
  8. Jason Behrendorff
  9. Chama Milind
  10. Karn Sharma
  11. Siddarth Kaul
  12. Harshal Patel
  13. Wanindu Hasaranga
  14. Shahbaz Ahmed
  15. Mahipal Lomror
  16. Sherfane Rutherford
  17. Suyash Prabhudessai
  18. Aneeshwar Gautam
  19. David Willey

