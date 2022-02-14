Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 04:06 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Iran says Vienna nuke talks’ success depends on U.S. decision

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 04:06 pm
nuke talks

TEHRAN – A top Iranian security official said on Monday that the success of the Vienna talks on the restoration of a 2015 nuclear deal depends on the U.S. political determination.

Nuclear negotiations in Vienna have reached a stage where “the outcome can be announced without guesswork,” Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani tweeted. The U.S. political decision on whether to accept the requirements conducive to the conclusion of “a credible and lasting deal” based on the principles in the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he noted.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015. However, former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, which prompted the latter to drop some of its nuclear commitments one year later and advance its halted nuclear programs.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties, namely Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, to revive the landmark deal. The United States, which has been indirectly involved in the Vienna negotiations, has said it has until the end of February to resuscitate the 2015 nuclear pact, or the United States will launch “aggressive efforts” against Iran.

Read More

37 mins ago
Turkey's Erdogan to visit UAE to boost long-strained ties

DUBAI - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was Monday due to visit...
1 hour ago
COVID-19 vaccine booster shot mandatory for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has made COVID-19 vaccine booster shot mandatory for the pilgrims...
1 hour ago
German leader flies to Kyiv to calm 'critical' Russia war threat

KYIV - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lands in Kyiv on Monday before...
1 hour ago
Japan's Kirin brewery to withdraw from Myanmar

TOKYO - Japanese drinks giant Kirin said Monday it would withdraw from...
2 hours ago
Proposal at the Super Bowl: by Taylor Rapp

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated by putting a ring on...
3 hours ago
IAEA begins mission to review Fukushima water release

TOKYO - An International Atomic Energy Agency taskforce began a mission Monday in Japan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

inzamam-ul-haq
2 mins ago
PSL 2022: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveale his favourites for play-offs

The second leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League...
hong kong
3 mins ago
Hong Kong leader says city ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron wave

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's health facilities have been overloaded by an "onslaught" of Covid-19...
kareena Kapoor Valentine's Day love
6 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor dedicates Valentine’s Day love to Saif & Taimur

To celebrate Valentine's Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a post featuring...
sweden
13 mins ago
Sweden recommends fourth jab for over-80s

STOCKHOLM : Sweden's public health agency on Monday recommended a fourth dose of the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600