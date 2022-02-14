Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrives in Pakistan

Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a day-long visit to Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani Counterpart Sheikh Rashid who also received him today.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Iranian interior minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high-level officials.

In a statement earlier, the Ministry of Interior had said the two sides would hold delegation-level talks on Pakistan-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners.

