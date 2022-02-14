Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrives in Pakistan
Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a day-long visit to Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani Counterpart Sheikh Rashid who also received him today.
During his stay in Pakistan, the Iranian interior minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high-level officials.
In a statement earlier, the Ministry of Interior had said the two sides would hold delegation-level talks on Pakistan-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners.
Pakistan and Iran are working together to establish two new border crossings and six joint border markets to boost the trade activities between the two countries.
Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini in an interview earlier with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan had said that both countries were committed to enhancing the existing trade volume of $1.4billion to over $5billion in the next couple of years.
He had said currently one border crossing at the Taftan border is operational for trade while new border crossings are being established at the Pak-Iran border in Pashin and Rimdan.
