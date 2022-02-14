Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:24 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrives in Pakistan

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:24 am
Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi

Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi. Image: Radio Pakistan

Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a day-long visit to Pakistan at the invitation of his Pakistani Counterpart Sheikh Rashid who also received him today.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Iranian interior minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other high-level officials.

In a statement earlier, the Ministry of Interior had said the two sides would hold delegation-level talks on Pakistan-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners.

The interior ministry while detailing the visit shared in a statement that Pak-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners will be discussed during the meeting of both Interior Ministers.

Pakistan and Iran are working together to establish two new border crossings and six joint border markets to boost the trade activities between the two countries.

Read more: Turkey-Iran-Pakistan cargo train can complete journey in 14 days

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini in an interview earlier with News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan had said that both countries were committed to enhancing the existing trade volume of $1.4billion to over $5billion in the next couple of years.

He had said currently one border crossing at the Taftan border is operational for trade while new border crossings are being established at the Pak-Iran border in Pashin and Rimdan.

Read More

53 mins ago
Vietnam to lift Covid-19 restrictions on international flights

HANOI : Vietnam will lift coronavirus restrictions on international flights for fully...
1 hour ago
Sheikh Rashid condemns mob lynching incident in Mian Channu

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that all those involved in the...
1 hour ago
CNG stations reopened across Sindh after 2.5 months

KARACHI: Filling stations of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have been reopened...
2 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor spills beans about surprise for Malaika on Valentine's Day

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has been in a relationship with Malaika Arora...
2 hours ago
PM to announce mega uplift package for South Punjab soon: Asad Umar

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said Prime...
2 hours ago
Katina & Vicky coordinated denim outfits as they walk hand-in-hand at airport

The newlywed celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen twinning...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
PM Imran expresses confidence over PML-Q’s support for PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday expressed complete confidence over...
brazil
2 mins ago
Brazil registers 54,220 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil registered 54,220 COVID-19 infections and 314 deaths in...
Govt
10 mins ago
‘PM has no enmity against opposition, he only wants recovery of plundered wealth’

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday...
vietnam
53 mins ago
Vietnam to lift Covid-19 restrictions on international flights

HANOI : Vietnam will lift coronavirus restrictions on international flights for fully...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600