Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:23 pm
Is there wedding bells in the future for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Sometimes you are with the right person but the timing is just wrong. Lucky are those whose love gets the second chance. Similarly, there is our very favorite, J. Lo, and Affleck’s love story.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second shot at love is still running strong in 2022. To the point where the fans are already asking if the couple would put a ring on it. According to an Entertainment website, it’s possible that it will happen sooner rather than later! Bennifer “is open to the notion of getting engaged and married,” according to a source.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a romantic date night at the 2022 Super Bowl

The couple is “extremely in love,” according to the insider. Even “their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question.” Jennifer and Ben, on the other hand, “will be attentive to their children” in order to take their relationship to the next level. Bennifer doesn’t just want things to be perfect between them, but also for their children. Lopez has twins Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. While Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 9.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez is very surprised to rekindle with Ben Affleck

We can’t wait for the couple to tie the knot and live happily ever after!

For the uninitiated, J.Lo and Ben began dating in 2002 before being engaged, causing a media frenzy. However, in 2004, the couple called it quits. Bennifer 2.0 arose 17 years later, and they have never seen more in love!

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

