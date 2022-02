Islamabad vs Lahore Live Score | IU vs LQ 2nd Eliminator Match | Ball by Ball updates

Islamabad vs Lahore Live: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the second eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Islamabad vs Lahore Live: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the second eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with Lahore Qalandars winning both times.

The team that wins the match will face Multan Sultans in the final, while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.

Islamabad vs Lahore Live Score | IU vs LQ 2nd Eliminator Match

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United - 2nd Innings 20th Over D Wiese 1 Runs 2 Wickets 8.23 Run Rate 10/162 20.4 W D Wiese balls to Waqas Maqsood - Wicket 20.3 W D Wiese balls to Mohammad Wasim - Wicket 20.2 D Wiese balls to Mohammad Wasim - no run 20.1 D Wiese balls to Mohammad Wasim - no run 19th Over Haris Rauf 9 Runs 1 Wickets 8.47 Run Rate 8/162 8 Runs Required on 6 Remaining Balls 19.6 W Haris Rauf balls to Asif Ali - Wicket 19.5 Haris Rauf balls to Asif Ali - no run 19.4 1 Haris Rauf balls to Mohammad Wasim - 1 run 19.3 1 Haris Rauf balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 19.2 6 Haris Rauf balls to Asif Ali - SIX runs 19.1 1 Haris Rauf balls to Mohammad Wasim - 1 run 18th Over Zaman Khan 5 Runs 1 Wickets 8.44 Run Rate 7/153 17 Runs Required on 12 Remaining Balls 18.6 1 Zaman Khan balls to Mohammad Wasim - 1 run 18.5 1 Zaman Khan balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 18.4 1 Zaman Khan balls to Mohammad Wasim - 1 run 18.3 1 Zaman Khan balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 18.2 W Zaman Khan balls to Hasan Ali - Wicket 18.1 1 Zaman Khan balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 17th Over Shaheen Shah Afridi 13 Runs 8.64 Run Rate 6/147 22 Runs Required on 18 Remaining Balls 17.7 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Hasan Ali - Four runs 17.6 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 17.5 2 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - 2 runs 17.4 1n Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Hasan Ali - 1 - no ball 17.3 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 17.2 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - Four runs 17.1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - no run 16th Over Haris Rauf 4 Runs 1 Wickets 8.37 Run Rate 6/134 35 Runs Required on 24 Remaining Balls 16.6 Haris Rauf balls to Hasan Ali - no run 16.5 1 Haris Rauf balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 16.4 1 Haris Rauf balls to Hasan Ali - 1 run 16.3 1 Haris Rauf balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 16.2 1 Haris Rauf balls to Hasan Ali - 1 run 16.1 W Haris Rauf balls to AD Hales - Wicket 15th Over Shaheen Shah Afridi 4 Runs 8.66 Run Rate 5/132 39 Runs Required on 30 Remaining Balls 15.6 2 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - 2 runs 15.5 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - no run 15.4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - no run 15.3 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - no run 15.2 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - no run 15.1 2 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to Asif Ali - 2 runs 14th Over Zaman Khan 8 Runs 1 Wickets 9 Run Rate 5/130 43 Runs Required on 36 Remaining Balls 14.6 1 Zaman Khan balls to Asif Ali - 1 run 14.5 Zaman Khan balls to Asif Ali - no run 14.4 W Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - Wicket 14.3 2 Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - 2 runs 14.2 1 Zaman Khan balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 14.1 4 Zaman Khan balls to Azam Khan - Four runs 13th Over Haris Rauf 11 Runs 9.07 Run Rate 4/123 51 Runs Required on 42 Remaining Balls 13.7 1 Haris Rauf balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 13.6 1 Haris Rauf balls to AD Hales - 1 run 13.5 1 Haris Rauf balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 13.4 Haris Rauf balls to Azam Khan - no run 13.3 1 Haris Rauf balls to AD Hales - 1 run 13.2 2 Haris Rauf balls to AD Hales - 2 runs 13.1 5w Haris Rauf balls to AD Hales - WIDE ball 12th Over D Wiese 11 Runs 8.91 Run Rate 4/107 62 Runs Required on 48 Remaining Balls 12.7 6 D Wiese balls to Azam Khan - SIX runs 12.6 1 D Wiese balls to AD Hales - 1 run 12.5 1w D Wiese balls to AD Hales - WIDE ball 12.4 1 D Wiese balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 12.3 1 D Wiese balls to AD Hales - 1 run 12.2 1 D Wiese balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 12.1 D Wiese balls to Azam Khan - no run 11th Over SR Patel 14 Runs 8.72 Run Rate 4/98 73 Runs Required on 54 Remaining Balls 11.6 1 SR Patel balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 11.5 SR Patel balls to Azam Khan - no run 11.4 1 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - 1 run 11.3 6 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - SIX runs 11.2 4 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - Four runs 11.1 2 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - 2 runs 10th Over D Wiese 9 Runs 8.2 Run Rate 4/83 87 Runs Required on 60 Remaining Balls 10.6 1 D Wiese balls to AD Hales - 1 run 10.5 1 D Wiese balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 10.4 4 D Wiese balls to Azam Khan - Four runs 10.3 1 D Wiese balls to AD Hales - 1 run 10.2 1 D Wiese balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 10.1 1 D Wiese balls to AD Hales - 1 run 9th Over Zaman Khan 6 Runs 8.11 Run Rate 4/73 96 Runs Required on 66 Remaining Balls 9.6 1 Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - 1 run 9.5 1 Zaman Khan balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 9.4 2 Zaman Khan balls to Azam Khan - 2 runs 9.3 1 Zaman Khan balls to AD Hales - 1 run 9.2 1 Zaman Khan balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 9.1 Zaman Khan balls to Azam Khan - no run 8th Over Mohammad Hafeez 13 Runs 8.37 Run Rate 4/67 102 Runs Required on 72 Remaining Balls 8.6 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 8.5 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to AD Hales - 1 run 8.4 1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 8.3 4 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Azam Khan - Four runs 8.2 6 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Azam Khan - SIX runs 8.1 Mohammad Hafeez balls to Azam Khan - no run 7th Over Haris Rauf 7 Runs 7.71 Run Rate 4/55 115 Runs Required on 78 Remaining Balls 7.6 4 Haris Rauf balls to AD Hales - Four runs 7.5 1 Haris Rauf balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 7.4 Haris Rauf balls to Azam Khan - no run 7.3 1 Haris Rauf balls to AD Hales - 1 run 7.2 Haris Rauf balls to AD Hales - no run 7.1 1 Haris Rauf balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 6th Over SR Patel 6 Runs 1 Wickets 7.83 Run Rate 4/48 122 Runs Required on 84 Remaining Balls 6.6 1 SR Patel balls to Azam Khan - 1 run 6.5 SR Patel balls to Azam Khan - no run 6.4 W SR Patel balls to LA Dawson - Wicket 6.3 4 SR Patel balls to LA Dawson - Four runs 6.2 SR Patel balls to LA Dawson - no run 6.1 1 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - 1 run 5th Over Zaman Khan 13 Runs 1 Wickets 8.2 Run Rate 3/41 128 Runs Required on 90 Remaining Balls 5.7 4 Zaman Khan balls to LA Dawson - Four runs 5.6 4 Zaman Khan balls to LA Dawson - Four runs 5.5 Zaman Khan balls to LA Dawson - no run 5.4 W Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - Wicket 5.3 4 Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - Four runs 5.2 1w Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - WIDE ball 5.1 Zaman Khan balls to Shadab Khan - no run 4th Over SR Patel 11 Runs 7 Run Rate 2/34 141 Runs Required on 96 Remaining Balls 4.6 1 SR Patel balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run 4.5 1 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - 1 run 4.4 1 SR Patel balls to Shadab Khan - 1 run 4.3 2 SR Patel balls to Shadab Khan - 2 runs 4.2 SR Patel balls to Shadab Khan - no run 4.1 6 SR Patel balls to Shadab Khan - SIX runs 3rd Over Shaheen Shah Afridi 1 Runs 2 Wickets 5.66 Run Rate 2/17 152 Runs Required on 102 Remaining Balls 3.6 W Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to WG Jacks - Wicket 3.5 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to WG Jacks - no run 3.4 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - 1 run 3.3 W Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - Wicket 3.2 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run 3.1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - no run 2nd Over SR Patel 2 Runs 8 Run Rate 0/16 153 Runs Required on 108 Remaining Balls 2.6 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - no run 2.5 1 SR Patel balls to PR Stirling - 1 run 2.4 SR Patel balls to PR Stirling - no run 2.3 SR Patel balls to PR Stirling - no run 2.2 1 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - 1 run 2.1 SR Patel balls to AD Hales - no run 1st Over Shaheen Shah Afridi 14 Runs 14 Run Rate 0/18 155 Runs Required on 114 Remaining Balls 1.6 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - 1 run 1.5 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - 1 run 1.4 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - SIX runs 1.3 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to AD Hales - 1 run 1.2 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - 1 run 1.1 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi balls to PR Stirling - Four runs Match Details 2nd Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time : 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match. Playing XIs for IU vs LQ Islamabad United Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood Lahore Qalandars Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fawad Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan