Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 01:40 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Israel strikes Damascus

Syrian state television reports that Israel has struck a village south of Damascus

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 01:40 pm
israel strikes

DAMASCUS – Israeli shelling hit a village south of Damascus on Wednesday evening, causing material damage.

This is Israel’s second aerial assault on Syria this month, following its February 9 strike on anti-aircraft positions in response to a missile fired from Syria.

SANA cited a military source as saying that “the Israeli enemy carried out a strike with numerous surface-to-surface missiles” from the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, hitting the town of Zakiya at approximately 11:35 p.m. (21:35 GMT).

The target of Wednesday’s assault, according to a war monitor, was a Syrian army position.

“The shelling hit a government military installation,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights’ Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP. The UK-based monitor depends on a large network of insider informants in Syria.

Since the outbreak of civil conflict in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air attacks, hitting government sites as well as Iran-backed troops and Hezbollah soldiers. Israel has stated repeatedly that it wishes to prevent its arch-foe Iran from establishing a presence in Syria.

Read More

25 mins ago
Rescuers scour for survivors after Brazil floods, landslides kill 94

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil - Rescue workers raced against the clock Wednesday searching for...
33 mins ago
Tigray rebels gang-raped women and girls in Ethiopia war

NAIROBI - Tigrayan fighters deliberately killed civilians and gang-raped dozens of women...
39 mins ago
13 killed after falling down well in India

NEW DELHI - Thirteen women and girls died after accidentally falling down...
43 mins ago
Australia to list Hamas as terror group

SYDNEY - Australia said Thursday it would list the whole of Palestinian...
51 mins ago
Thousands affected as quake hits Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck western Guatemala early Wednesday caused...
56 mins ago
UN chief denounces abuse by national and foreign forces in CAR

UNITED NATIONS, United States - The UN chief has denounced abuses by...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Russia-Ukraine tensions
10 mins ago
Markets rally on hopes for easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

HONG KONG - Asian markets rebounded Wednesday and Europe extended gains on...
Indonesian finance minister
15 mins ago
Indonesian finance minister have to say something about climate change

JAKARTA - All the G20 member countries should proactively react in addressing...
coal and climate
22 mins ago
China govt to help run coal power plants at full capacity

BEIJING- China will help its coal-fired power plants run at full capacity,...
brazil
25 mins ago
Rescuers scour for survivors after Brazil floods, landslides kill 94

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil - Rescue workers raced against the clock Wednesday searching for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600