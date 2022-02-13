‘It’s the age of business-politics’

A respected political figure of the province, Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch is one of the founding leaders of the Balochistan national movement and the Baloch Students Organization (BSO). He later also served as the president of the National Party but in 2018, he formed his own political party – the National Democratic Party (NDP). In this exclusive interview with Bol News, Dr Hayee shares his views on the politics in Balochistan and his own vision for the province.

Q

How do you see the struggle of the BSO then and now?

Abdul Hayee Baloch: I have been the founding chairman of the BSO since its inception in 1967 during Ayub Khan’s dictatorship. It was a time of revolutions, especially of progressive revolutions. We had started an organized and powerful struggle against dictatorship, imperialism and feudal system. It was also a struggle for the rights of Baloch people in the shape of the Balochistan national movement which was a great thing at that time. Karachi’s Lyari area used to be the center of this struggle which also sought to bring an end to the One Unit system introduced by Ayub and to reinstate Balochistan province.

Apparently, the BSO played a historical role in the country’s politics. I think the most striking thing about that struggle was the spirit of selflessness among political activists, intellectuals and students. The workers were very active in spite of hunger and poverty. They used to live on dry bread and fritters but when political parties gave a call, people would all come together as if the political issues were their personal problems. Then the BSO used to hold big rallies at Regal Chowk of Quetta even against the emperor of Iran. When prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto went to Tehran, he took Ghous Bakhsh Bizenjo with him as the governor of Balochistan and the shah then expressed his displeasure with the BSO rallies.

Q

The BSO has also been plagued by internal differences since its inception. Did it happen because of ideological reasons, intolerance or personal interests?

AHB: I don’t think it was a matter of intolerance or personal interests. These differences were ideological in nature and were based on principles. Almost all the political leaders in Balochistan emerged from the platform of the BSO. Other nationalist parties in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like the PSO and the PSF also provided the leadership in their respective provinces. It is a well-known fact that by participating in the struggle for development of political culture and the rights of subjugated people, the BSO has played a significant role. A clear example of this is the 1970 election. When the results of the election came out, the National Awami Party (NAP) gained a clear lead. At that time even old people used to say that they are from the BSO which proved that the BSO had conveyed its message to the people.

Q

Despite dictatorship, tribalism and the influence of the Sardars and Nawabs in Balochistan, you were elected to the National Assembly in the 1971 election. But later, NAP disintegrated. Don’t you think the disintegration of NAP was a tragedy for Baloch politics?

AHB: One thing I would like to tell you is that despite a ban imposed on NAP in 1972 by the Supreme Court, NAP was active until it came under the control of the government it was working in name of National Democratic Party (NDP).

Q

But Nawab Khair Bakhsh Murree and Sardar Ataullah Mengal had parted ways, and you had also decided to distance yourself from the party.

AHB: Differences in NAP emerged after the Supreme Court verdict in the Hyderabad conspiracy case. But before that all of us were together in the struggle.

Murree was a leader of great character and caliber. He was not greedy for any position. He believed that democracy could not solve problems. That is why he did not form any political party. He believed that we were a small population and were not getting our rights.

Q

You had played a key role in building the BSO and then in 1988, we saw another role of yours when you created a new platform for the students graduating from universities and colleges and you formed the Balochistan National Youth Movement (BNYM) and later the Balochistan National Movement (BNM). Should we consider the BNYM and the BNM a continuation of NAP? In the formation of the Balochistan National Alliance (BNA), you joined hands with Nawab Akbar Bugti and contested elections. It is said that BNA needs another Nawab.

AHB: There is background to the formation of the BNYM or the BNM. We need to form a political party that belongs to the masses; that may bring the young generation to the forefront; provide them with collective leadership and introduce them to the national struggle.

We wanted to bring the youth to the forefront of the Baloch national movement and help them in collective leadership. And the BNYM and the BNM should also be as active as the BSO.

After the disintegration of NAP which was our common party, we were feeling the need for a new party but no one was making an alliance of all nationalist people like NAP.

We created the BNM against this backdrop. Many people give the wrong impression that Mir Ghous Bakhsh Bizenjo’s party was the Pakistan National Party. This is absolutely wrong. The point is that we did not ignore Mir Sahib and Mir Sahib’s position was that the BNA cannot help me.

As to Sardar Ataullah Mengal, his point of view was that either he would win, or I would. As for the rest of the BNYM, they have the power of opposition, but they cannot get votes.

Mir Sahib was a shrewd politician. How could we ignore him? Let me tell you another true story. Mir Sahib was contesting both from Turbat and Khuzdar. Our comrades requested him to choose one of the two seats. But Mir Sahib did not agree. After NAP, we have proved that nationalists are still powerful and dominant in Balochistan.

Q

What were the reasons that Dr Abdul Hayee Baloch left the NP?

AHB: All my life, from the BSO onwards, I have remained committed to my land and people. The Baloch have struggled to defend their national identity and resources. We parted ways with the NP after it formed a coalition government in the province with the help of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after 2013 general election. This alliance was like joining hands with undemocratic forces. It is a fact that the coalition government of 2013 had the blessings of undemocratic forces as elections were not held at many places but people had got elected to legislatures. In fact the NP had deviated from the thinking and vision of Bizenjo. That was the basic reason why I parted ways with the NP.

Q

What is the future of nationalist politics? How do you view the existing leadership of nationalist parties?

AHB: Nationalist politics is a fight put up by suppressed ethnic groups for their rights. The state is using force for the fifth time in Balochistan but the nationalist movement has not weakened. As to leadership, it is a fact that we cannot fill the gap that our senior leadership had left. The current political leadership has its weaknesses. The existing leaders do not have the vision and insight like their predecessors. This is the age of “business politics” and this new type of politics is to be found in every party. If power politics had been for the people, it would have succeeded. However, we strive to take the Baloch national movement forward by following the traditions of our greats. Together with other small nations, we will be able to end this slave-master dichotomy.