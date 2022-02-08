Ace Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in the new teaser of her video song Mud Mud Ke alongside Italian actor Michele Morrone, popularly known for his role in 365 Days.

The teaser of Mud Mud Ke dropped on February 8 (today) and their chemistry is electric and intimate.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, Desi Music Factory captioned the first look of the song as, “Presenting you the teaser of #MudMudKe full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is gonna be grand Stay tuned.”

Also, sharing the teaser, Jacqueline wrote, “Presenting you the teaser of my upcoming music video #MudMudKe with one and only @iammichelemorroneofficial Full video will be out on 12th Feb 11 am on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel This is going to be grand Stay tuned (sic).”

Undoubtedly, the new teaser has set the internet on fire as the glamorous duo look great together with sizzling moments.

Italian actor, model, singer and fashion designer Michele Morrone gained international recognition after playing the role of Massimo Torricelli in the 2020 Netflix film 365 Days. Now, he is ready for his India debut with Mud Mud Ke.