Mohammad Zafar

20th Feb, 2022. 11:57 pm
JI stages protest sit-in against price hike, gas & power shortage

JI stages protest sit-in against price hike, gas & power shortage

Amid tight security, hundreds of Jamaat-e-Islam Balochistan workers and supporters in front of Quetta Press Club on Sunday staged a protest sit- against price-hike, gas and power loadshedding, corruption, u unemployment and non-implementing of the agreement signed by the government with Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman and the leaders of Gwadar Ko Haq do.

The participants of the sit-in carrying party flags, placards and banners inscribed with their demands while marching through various roads of the provincial capital

Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan chapter Chief Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, General secretary Maulana Hidayat-Ur-Rehman and other leaders.

The participants gathered before the Quetta Press Club and staged a sit-in. They chanted slogans against the federal and provincial governments.

The protest Maulana Hashmi and Hidayat-Ur-Rehman while speaking to the protesters warned that if the government failed to implement on agreement signed in Gwadar and the issues of Quetta were not resolved, the party would adopt strict line of action and would stage million long march in the end of next month on Quetta, in which people from not only Quetta but entire Balochistan would participate.

They said that the four million people of Quetta were facing large numbers of problems. Universities, hospitals and other offices were closed due to protests of the people whose problems were not resolved by the government. They said that people were deprived of gas and electricity due to long load shedding in the cold weather.

