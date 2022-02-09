Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 02:07 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Judicial magistrate issues bailable arrest warrant for singer Meesha Shafi

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 02:07 pm

In 2018, singer Meesha Shafi accused fellow singer Ali Zafar of harassment on more than two occasions. Image courtesy: Twitter

LAHORE: Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrant for singer Meesha Shafi as it turned down her application for exemption from personal appearance in a proceeding in a case pertaining to running a vilification campaign on social media against fellow singer-cum-actor Ali Zafar.

The court also issued bailable arrest warrant for another nominated suspect Maham Javed and directed both suspects to appear before the court on February 19 after submission of bail bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

The court had issued arrest warrants for both suspects in the previous hearing as well however both of them had filed applications seeking exemption from personal appearance.

The court said the suspects are not liable to file exemption pleas another time unless they surrender before the court, adding that Shafi and Javed did not render a suitable reason for seeking immunity. The court said Shafi and Javed sought exemption applications on the basis of being abroad.

Read more: Meesha Shafi defends brother Faris Shafi in internet feud

The magistrate said the arguments on suspects’ pleas for permanent exemption from proceedings have also been completed.

He added that the petitions against the acquittal of suspects Ali Gul Pir and Leena Ghani are also pending for a long period while the lawyer of the plaintiff Zafar has not given arguments on acquittal and exemption applications yet.

The court warned that it will pronounce the verdict in the light of the prosecutor’s arguments in the next hearing if the plaintiff’s counsel would not give arguments.

Read more: Singer Meesha Shafi gets relief from LHC against stay order of sessions court

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had submitted the challan against eight suspects including Shafi. The challan read that the suspects could not defend themselves on charges of running a malicious campaign on social media against the actor-cum-singer.

Zafar’s counsel had pleaded before the court to carry out action against the suspects under the cybercrime Act.

Read More

60 mins ago
PM Imran Khan making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said the country's economy...
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s space programme destroyed by ‘Imran Niazi’: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said Pakistan’s...
3 hours ago
Federal govt employees to get 15pct disparity allowance from next month

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to give 15 per cent disparity...
16 hours ago
LHC bars electronic, print media from carrying unregistered housing schemes’ ads

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred electronic and print media from...
16 hours ago
Registration of murder case against Murad: Notice issued to SSP complaint cell on MQM plea

District and Sessions Judge Karachi South on Wednesday issued notice to the...
17 hours ago
Punjab soon to have pre-marriage thalassemia test, says health minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pcb
1 second ago
PCB Level-2 Coach Education Course begins at Inzamam-ul-Haq HPC

A six-day Level-2 Coach Education Course organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)...
pakistan
8 seconds ago
Pakistan confirms 3,914 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed 3,914 new COVID-19 cases and 47...
Nail
5 mins ago
Woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head...
astrazeneca vaccine
11 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600