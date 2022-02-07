Judwaa director stick up for “Fizza Shiza” character

The fictional twins Fizza Shiza have been all over the internet for the past many days after their clip from drama serial Judwaa went viral on social media.

The clip, that showed the twins caught in a difficult and bizarre situation, caught the immediate attention of social media users.

The netizens in no time shared hundreds of memes related to the wacky storyline of the drama.

Mohammad Ashar Asghar, who is the drama director, didn’t receive the situation well and clapped back at the criticism in a short video message.

The director maintained that the viewers should watch the whole drama serial before forming an opinion.

He also disclosed that the storyline is perfect and everything that is taking place has a logic to it.

Asghar, while unveiling a bit of the script, revealed that there was a character in the story who planned this swapping of the rooms.

Judwaa drama was the part of the Haqeeqat series that was on-aired nearly two years back but took the internet by storm in the last few days.