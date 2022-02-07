Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:53 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Judwaa director stick up for “Fizza Shiza” character

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:53 am

The fictional twins Fizza Shiza have been all over the internet for the past many days after their clip from drama serial Judwaa went viral on social media.

The clip, that showed the twins caught in a difficult and bizarre situation, caught the immediate attention of social media users.

Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Read more: Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

The netizens in no time shared hundreds of memes related to the wacky storyline of the drama.

Mohammad Ashar Asghar, who is the drama director, didn’t receive the situation well and clapped back at the criticism in a short video message.

The director maintained that the viewers should watch the whole drama serial before forming an opinion.

He also disclosed that the storyline is perfect and everything that is taking place has a logic to it.

Asghar, while unveiling a bit of the script, revealed that there was a character in the story who planned this swapping of the rooms.

Read more: Cricket fans flood Twitter with #fizzashiza memes

Judwaa drama was the part of the Haqeeqat series that was on-aired nearly two years back but took the internet by storm in the last few days.

Read More

2 hours ago
Wajahat Rauf's Parde Mein Rehne Do will hit screens this Eid!

Wajahat Rauf announced the release of his upcoming production Parde Mein Rehne...
10 hours ago
For the Platinum Jubilee, will the Queen bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Given the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, experts believe Queen Elizabeth is hoping to...
10 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth aims for ‘trouble free’ transition’ for Prince Charles’ to the throne

Queen Elizabeth's'sincere wish' for Duchess Camilla to be Queen consort, according to...
12 hours ago
Kanye West's new girlfriend Julia Fox wants him and Kim Kardashian to 'resolve' their issues

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's dispute has made headlines in the midst...
12 hours ago
Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl to bring attention to their suffering.

Angelina Jolie wants her fans and followers to be aware of the...
12 hours ago
Meghan Markle Missing: Where is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle has been out of the headlines for a few weeks,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

malaysia
5 mins ago
Malaysia reports 10,089 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 10,089 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
8 mins ago
Opposition’s conspiracies, huddles can’t succeed against PM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that conspiracies,...
Australia to reopen borders
9 mins ago
Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

SYDNEY - Australia will reopen its borders to tourists from February 21,...
south korea
13 mins ago
S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 35,286 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600