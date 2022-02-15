Julia Fox responds to British Tabloid on Instagram

Julia Fox has responded to a British tabloid’s claim that she was seen “tearfully” leaving Los Angeles International Airport alone. After her rep verified rumors that she and Kanye West had broken up.

After the series of photographs showing her looking unhappy at an airport, the actress, published a copy of a Daily Mail piece in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Monday, February 14.

Read more: Julia Fox Splits from Kanye West After Six Weeks of Romance: ‘I Have Love for Him But I Wasn’t in Love’

“‘TEARFULLY,” Fox responded, accompanied by three sobbing laughing emojis. “@dailymail, you’re a bunch of jerks.” I haven’t wept since 1997, and I have no intention of crying over THIS!! “If anything, I’ve been laughing more than before. And if I look like s–t, it’s because I got off at terminal 1 and sprinted on foot to terminal 7. Because I was f**kin late for a plane to visit the only guys that count. Which are my son and my father.” Julia wrote in the post.

Read more: Julia Fox describes her relationship with Kanye West as “tough and stressful.”

The model addressed the incident with a shocking message on Hollywood Unlocked’s account. Even though the post is no longer on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “And just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim’s posts.” Fox has been linked to the Yeezy since they spent New Year’s Eve together in Miami.

