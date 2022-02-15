Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 06:12 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Julia Fox responds to British Tabloid on Instagram

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 06:12 pm

Julia Fox has responded to a British tabloid’s claim that she was seen “tearfully” leaving Los Angeles International Airport alone. After her rep verified rumors that she and Kanye West had broken up.

After the series of photographs showing her looking unhappy at an airport, the actress, published a copy of a Daily Mail piece in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Monday, February 14.

Read more: Julia Fox Splits from Kanye West After Six Weeks of Romance: ‘I Have Love for Him But I Wasn’t in Love’

“‘TEARFULLY,” Fox responded, accompanied by three sobbing laughing emojis. “@dailymail, you’re a bunch of jerks.” I haven’t wept since 1997, and I have no intention of crying over THIS!! “If anything, I’ve been laughing more than before. And if I look like s–t, it’s because I got off at terminal 1 and sprinted on foot to terminal 7. Because I was f**kin late for a plane to visit the only guys that count. Which are my son and my father.” Julia wrote in the post.

Read more: Julia Fox describes her relationship with Kanye West as “tough and stressful.”

The model addressed the incident with a shocking message on Hollywood Unlocked’s account. Even though the post is no longer on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “And just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim’s posts.” Fox has been linked to the Yeezy since they spent New Year’s Eve together in Miami.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...
4 hours ago
Is there wedding bells in the future for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Sometimes you are with the right person but the timing is just...
4 hours ago
Frankie Grande responded to Kanye West's post about sister Ariana Grande

In the last two days, Kanye West has uploaded a series of...
5 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is hopeful for Kanye West

A source revealed how Kim feels about reuniting with West. After the...
23 hours ago
Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
1 day ago
Brandon Maxwell pays tribute to his grandmother in his fall/winter collection

Brandon Maxwell's shows have been known to end with the Texas-born designer...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Valnetine's Day
1 min ago
Offset surprises Cardi B with a unique gift on Valnetine’s Day

Offset is turning the town red with his love for Cardi B,...
6 mins ago
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks....
11 mins ago
Separate marches show opposition parties not on same page: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that had the...
Travis Scott
12 mins ago
Travis Scott celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Kim Kardasian Lookalike

Nothing, not even Travis Scott's new-born child with Kylie Jenner, is stopping...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600