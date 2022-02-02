Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
APP News Agency

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:15 pm

Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

APP News Agency

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:15 pm

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administers oath of office to Justice Umar Ata Bandial as Chief Justice of Pakistan. Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan on Wednesday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to the new chief justice of the Supreme Court at a ceremony in President House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, services chiefs, judges and members from the legal fraternity attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, will be the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan. He has assumed the office of the top judge of the county after the retirement of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as chief justice of Pakistan yesterday.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, earlier, on Tuesday laid out his roadmap for how the Supreme Court will function under him. “The differences in judges’ opinions in matters of law arise from our individual perceptions and this diversity brings richness to our understanding,” he said. “That is how yesterday’s minority view may become tomorrow’s majority judgement.”

CJ Bandial will serve the post till September 16, 2023.

