Kajol to appear in Revathy’s Salaam Venky, a movie based on a true story

The most nat-khat star of Bollywood town Kajol has taken the off-beat path and has been doing roles of serious, strong women for quite some time.

The star will now be seen in a movie that is based on the true story “Salaam Venky” and has joined hands with actress Revathy for the upcoming thriller.

Read more: Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, shares daughter’s ‘sweetest smile’ photo

Helmed by Revathy herself, the movie has already hit the floors as the actress took to her Instagram to share the glad tiding with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

“Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you”, the mother of two penned down on Instagram.

The movie revolves around the story of a mother who battled the most difficult circumstances in her life.

Read more: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn got some twerking – watch video

All other details of the project are still in a veil, however, the fans have been hugely enthralled for their favourite star’s next.