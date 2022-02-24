Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:23 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kanye West has sent a new warning to Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend. Pete Davidson

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 09:23 pm
Kanye West

Kanye West has sent a new warning to Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend. Davidson, Pete

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kanye West, an American rapper, has told Pete Davidson that he will require’security’ during his Donda 2 show at Miami’s Loandepot Park.

Kaye, who has changed his name to Ye, took aim at the Saturday Night Live comedian’s current romance with Kim Kardashian, and the lyrics of his song security seemed to imply that nothing would stand in the way of him reuniting with his family.

“I’m not getting frisked, so pop some.” I jeopardise your safety. I’m not getting frisked, so pop some. I jeopardise your safety.

“Are we going to make this an event?” You’re going to need security for this. “We’re going to need security for this,” he rapped.

The father-of-four also made fun of his separated wife Kim Kardashian, saying, “Never take the family photo off the fridge.” Never get in the way of a man and his children. You don’t have enough security for this.”

“I jeopardise your safety.” I make your security people quit, as if to say, “We’re not getting paid enough for this.”

Kanye West rekindled his feud with Pete Davidson just days after the rapper revealed messages from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, in which she pleaded with him to stop threatening Pete because she was afraid someone would get killed.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United | PZ vs IU

PZ vs IU: Peshawar Zalmi set 162-run target for Islamabad United in...
2 hours ago
PHMEA stresses for speedy implementation of textile, apparel policy

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) has called for...
2 hours ago
DG FIA Sanaullah Abbasi lauds achievements of Pakistan military for peace in country

A delegation of officers of Basic Military Police and Crime Investigation &...
2 hours ago
Spotify celebrate its first anniversary in Pakistan

KARACHI: Spotify has provided a global stage to the Pakistani creators as...
2 hours ago
ECC allows barter trade with Iran and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed barter...
2 hours ago
IPRI holds seminar on Pak-Gulf relations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday held a seminar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Jennifer Lawrence
22 mins ago
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are said to have had...
23 mins ago
Russian Deputy PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak on Thursday called...
Spider-Man
26 mins ago
Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features Promo: Watch Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew’s bloopers in the behind-the-scenes video

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the year's most successful...
Ahad Raza Mir is set to share screen with Sarah & Ramsha in ‘Hum Tum’
31 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir is set to share screen with Sarah & Ramsha in ‘Hum Tum’

Ramadan plays have grown in popularity in Pakistan after the success of...
Adsence Ad 300X600