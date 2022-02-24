Kanye West has sent a new warning to Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend. Davidson, Pete

Kanye West, an American rapper, has told Pete Davidson that he will require’security’ during his Donda 2 show at Miami’s Loandepot Park.

Kaye, who has changed his name to Ye, took aim at the Saturday Night Live comedian’s current romance with Kim Kardashian, and the lyrics of his song security seemed to imply that nothing would stand in the way of him reuniting with his family.

“I’m not getting frisked, so pop some.” I jeopardise your safety. I’m not getting frisked, so pop some. I jeopardise your safety.

“Are we going to make this an event?” You’re going to need security for this. “We’re going to need security for this,” he rapped.

The father-of-four also made fun of his separated wife Kim Kardashian, saying, “Never take the family photo off the fridge.” Never get in the way of a man and his children. You don’t have enough security for this.”

“I jeopardise your safety.” I make your security people quit, as if to say, “We’re not getting paid enough for this.”

Kanye West rekindled his feud with Pete Davidson just days after the rapper revealed messages from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, in which she pleaded with him to stop threatening Pete because she was afraid someone would get killed.