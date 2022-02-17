Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Kanye West opens up about his mental health issues

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:58 pm

Kanye West has spoken up about his mental health issues, stating that he has felt “suicidal” in the past.

In his new Netflix documentary, ‘Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,’ the 44-year-old rap musician opens up about his mental health challenges. Saying that he confronted Kid Cudi about his mental health and drug abuse concerns. During a recording session in 2018.

Read more: Filmmakers of Kanye West’s documentary explain why they did not ‘open the edit room’ for the rapper

“Even when I had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques. (I) would still have moments where I felt suicidal. Moments where I’m hooked to Percocets and don’t even realize it, you know what I’m talking about?” Kanye said.

In 2018, Kanye disclosed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Also that he had been hospitalized in 2016 due to tiredness and sleep deprivation.

Read more: Julia Fox Disavows Assumption That She Only Dated Kanye West for ‘Attention’

The director of the new three-part documentary, Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons, claimed it was “tough” to witness Kanye go through his troubles in public.

“It was terrible watching Kanye on TV knowing he had mental health concerns,” Coodie remarked.

“They were calling him insane, yet he seemed to be pleading for aid to me.” Kanye may have rubbed some people the wrong way in the past. But this was the first time it felt like he had truly lost the people.”

Meanwhile, Kanye recently apologized on social media for “harassing” Kim.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 day ago
Philippines logs 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 3,644,597

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,671 new COVID-19...
1 day ago
Aussie state sees rise in COVID-19 cases among children

SYDNEY - New data released by the Australian state of Queensland on...
1 day ago
Kenya launches rapid diagnostic kits for testing COVID-19, malaria

NAIROBI - Kenya's Ministry of Health on Tuesday launched malaria and COVID-19...
1 day ago
Israel approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 drug for people with weakened immune systems

JERUSALEM - The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday approved the administration...
1 day ago
Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 46 locally transmitted COVID-19...
1 day ago
New Zealand reports 1,160 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 1,160 new community cases of COVID-19 on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
24 seconds ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
1 min ago
PIA to start direct flights to Baku from Lahore & Karachi

Pakistan International Airline to start direct flights to Baku in Azerbaijan from...
Prince Andrew
5 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
10 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600