Karachi, Faisalabad water projects figure in PM’s meetings with Chinese investors: Fawad

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that water projects in Karachi and Faisalabad were discussed during Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s meetings with Chinese investors.

“The water supply project for Karachi (K-4), Hub Canal, and water treatment plant in Faisalabad came under discussion in the meetings,” he said in a media talk. He added the prime minister would attend a luncheon hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in honour of visiting heads of state later today.

He would also meet United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in the evening, Fawad told.

The minister said the Pakistani sportsmen were participating in the Chinese Winter Olympics for the first time, adding that the Pakistani contingent was warmly welcomed by the people of China on its entry in the stadium which was the manifestation of the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries.

Fawad said Pak-China friendship was based on the expression of love between the people of the two countries. He said the Chinese investors were showing interest in investing in Pakistan. The minister said that during his meetings with think tanks, PM Imran Khan stressed that the world could not afford another Cold War. He quoted the PM as saying that Pakistan was ready to play its role in resolving the dispute between the United States (US) and China.

The prime minister, he added, would have a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. During meetings with the Chinese leadership, the bilateral relations between the two countries would be discussed, Fawad said.