Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

05th Feb, 2022. 12:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Karachi, Faisalabad water projects figure in PM’s meetings with Chinese investors: Fawad

APP News Agency

05th Feb, 2022. 12:53 pm

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Image: Radio Pakistan

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that water projects in Karachi and Faisalabad were discussed during Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s meetings with Chinese investors.

“The water supply project for Karachi (K-4), Hub Canal, and water treatment plant in Faisalabad came under discussion in the meetings,” he said in a media talk. He added the prime minister would attend a luncheon hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in honour of visiting heads of state later today.

Read more: PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s firm commitment to One China Policy, other issues

He would also meet United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in the evening, Fawad told.

The minister said the Pakistani sportsmen were participating in the Chinese Winter Olympics for the first time, adding that the Pakistani contingent was warmly welcomed by the people of China on its entry in the stadium which was the manifestation of the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries.

Read more: Pakistan lauds China’s meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic

Fawad said Pak-China friendship was based on the expression of love between the people of the two countries. He said the Chinese investors were showing interest in investing in Pakistan. The minister said that during his meetings with think tanks, PM Imran Khan stressed that the world could not afford another Cold War. He quoted the PM as saying that Pakistan was ready to play its role in resolving the dispute between the United States (US) and China.

The prime minister, he added, would have a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday. During meetings with the Chinese leadership, the bilateral relations between the two countries would be discussed, Fawad said.

Read More

57 mins ago
Rupee started appreciating with approval of sixth tranche by IMF, claims Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the rupee has started appreciating following...
1 hour ago
PM Imran to hold meetings with Chinese PM, Uzbek president, UNSG in Beijing today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with the Chinese premier, the...
2 hours ago
Time to resolve Kashmir issue as per aspirations of its people, says army chief

RAWALPINDI: Paying tribute to the people of Kashmir for their resolve and...
2 hours ago
Five coalminers die in blast on outskirt of Quetta

QUETTA: At least five coalminers died and as many others wounded on...
4 hours ago
Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Saturday (today) to...
4 hours ago
5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

PESHAWAR: An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude has jolted different parts of Khyber...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

President Arif Alvi
9 mins ago
President urges world to take notice of blatant human rights violations in IIOJ&K

President Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of...
26 mins ago
CJP slams arrest of Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah in IIOJK, calls for his release

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, has sharply...
30 mins ago
Lord Nazir Ahmed jailed for abusing two children

Former Labour peer Lord Nazir Ahmed of Rotheram was sentenced by a...
57 mins ago
Rupee started appreciating with approval of sixth tranche by IMF, claims Tarin

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said the rupee has started appreciating following...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600