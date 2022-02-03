Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Maqbool Ahmed

03rd Feb, 2022. 01:13 pm

Karachi Police submits interim challan in ‘staged encounter’ case

Sindh police

A cop of Sindh police Image: File

KARACHI: The Sindh Police on Thursday submitted an interim investigation report (challan) on the alleged killing of teenager Arsalan Mehsud in an alleged ‘staged’ encounter.

The challan on Arsalan Mehsud killing was submitted to administrative judge of an anti-terrorism court. Mehsud, son of a local leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was killed in a shootout on December 7, 2021, in Orangi Town No. 5 during a bike snatching attempt.

The police initially declared it an encounter, however, later it transpired that he was killed during a bike snatching attempt by police official Tauheed and his friend Omair.

According to an interim investigation report, the incident was initially shown a police encounter by throwing the pistol of former Station House Officer (SHO) Orangi Town, Azam Gopang on the place of the incident.

The interim investigation report submitted by the investigation officer (IO), SSP Abid Qaimkhnai, stated that Yasir, who got injured during the incident, and another eyewitness identified the accused during the identification parade before the judicial magistrate. It further stated that the empties recovered from the scene of the incident had matched with the weapon recovered from accused Tauheed.

SHO Gopang by throwing his pistol on the place of the incident tried to show the incident a police encounter, the investigation report stated mentioning that a separate case has been registered against SHO Gopang under Arms Act.

The IO stated in the interim investigation report that letters had been written to KPK and Balochistan government for verification of weapons licenses of accused Tauheed and Gopang

SHO Azam Gopang was arrested after the administrative judge of the antiterrorism courts dismissed his application seeking bail.

