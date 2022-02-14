Kareena Kapoor dedicates Valentine’s Day love to Saif & Taimur
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a post featuring Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur.
Taking to Instagram, the Talaash actress shared a sweet tribute to the loves of her life on Valentine’s Day. In the photo, Saif had a puzzled expression on his face, while Taimur flashed a wide smile as he posed with an ice-cream bar and even gave a thumbs up.
“Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then let’s ice cream…♥️#forever two❤️ Saifu and Tim Tim,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay warned Saif against her during Tashan
The snap showed the Kal Ho Na Ho actor wearing a casual pink tee and spectacles. However, fans have poured in love after Kareena shared the adorable post.
“How cute is this,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Both have their own amazing expressions.”
One Instagram user joked, “Sir ko ice cream khani hai aur Taimur ne dikha diya thengaaa (Sir wanted to eat the ice cream too but Taimur cocked a snook at him).” One fan called the picture ‘sweet as ice cream’.
The couple began dating during Tashan making and tied the knot in October 2012. They share two sons –Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film marks Aamir and Kareena’s third collaboration.
Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on April 14 this year.
Download BOL News App for latest news