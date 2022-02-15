Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 11:54 am
Kareena Kapoor wishes father Randhir Kapoor on his birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wishes to her father Randhir Kapoor as he turned 75 on Tuesday (today).

The Veere Di Wedding actress turned to her Instagram and took a trip down memory lane and dug out a black and white photo of her parents – Randhir and Babita.

Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba,” she captioned the post. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor dedicates Valentine’s Day love to Saif & Taimur

In her sweet birthday note, Kareena dubbed the veteran actor as the best ‘Nana’ [grandfather] as he and Babita are grandparents to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur and Jehangir and also to Karisma Kapoor’s kids Kiaan and Samaira.

Soon after the stunning mommy shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet birthday wishes.

Commenting on the post, Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora said, “Happppy birthday uncle” followed by a heart emoji.

The endearing post has garnered millions of heart reacts within no time.

Moreover, Babita and Randhir, who are separated, live in different houses.

In an interview in 2017, he described Babita as a ‘crucial part’ of his life. “She’s a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown up people, and we preferred to stay separately, (but) we are not enemies,” he had said.

