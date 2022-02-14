Kareena Kapoor’s Valentine is all about Saifu, Tim Tim & Ice-cream

Actress Kareena Kapoor’s Valentine is all about Saif, Tim Tim and ice-cream, revealed her Instagram post.

The Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram on Valentine’s morning and shared a glimpse from her residence.

The stylish diva dedicated the day of love to her husband Saifu and son Taimur Ali Khan and left the fans awe-struck with the cuteness overload.

Treating the fans this morning, Bebo captioned the picture, “Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then lets ice cream…forever two❤ Saifu and Tim Tim♥”

Kareena often keeps her fans enthralled with unseen pictures of her husband and kids.

Blessing our feeds now and then, the actress has a knack for making headlines.

On the work front, Kareena is all set to hit the shooting floors for her next post-pregnancy project with Sujoy Ghosh.