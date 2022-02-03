Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
03rd Feb, 2022. 06:21 pm
Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for only freedom:  APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference has categorically stated that Kashmiri people are rendering sacrifices for freedom and not for any election process within the Indian constitution.

Read more: Welcome to Kashmir

In a statement issued in held Srinagar, the APHC spokesman made it clear to the Modi-led India that no elections can be accepted as an alternative to the Kashmiris’ internationally accepted right to self-determination.

He pointed out that Kashmir resistance movement is legitimate and purely democratic while Indian integral part mantra is absolutely baseless and has been rejected by the Kashmiris through massively attended anti-India rallies.

Meanwhile, in a statement, senior APHC leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt said the Kashmir dispute is now a dominant issue in the international political arena because of being directly linked to three nuclear powers Pakistan, India and China.

Read more: Stampede at Hindu shrine in Indian occupied Kashmir kills 12

He hoped that Pakistan and India would prefer to avoid a war on Kashmir and start a meaningful dialogue process to resolve the dispute, once and for all.

 

