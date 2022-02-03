Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 11:27 am

Kate Middleton debuts as Rugby patron

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has been announced as the new Royal Patron of the Rugby football union and Rugby Football League.

Did you know Kate Middleton's birthday earrings price?

The Duchess gave her debut in the new role by joining a training session at Twickenham Stadium.

Read more: Prince Harry’s patronage has been gifted by Kate Middleton

The role was previously held by Prince Harry.

Kate during her visit participated in a line-out play.

Her spirits during the play were cheered by the players following the successful game.

Middleton, during her visit, met England players from the men’s and women’s squads.

Not only this, she held discussions with coaches and referees of the teams as well.

Read more: Kate Middleton is a mirror image of here her mother in old photograph

The royal member could be seen sporting a track suit with a high ponytail.

