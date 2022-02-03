Kate Middleton debuts as Rugby patron

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has been announced as the new Royal Patron of the Rugby football union and Rugby Football League.

The Duchess gave her debut in the new role by joining a training session at Twickenham Stadium.

The role was previously held by Prince Harry.

Kate during her visit participated in a line-out play.

Her spirits during the play were cheered by the players following the successful game.

Middleton, during her visit, met England players from the men’s and women’s squads.

Not only this, she held discussions with coaches and referees of the teams as well.

The royal member could be seen sporting a track suit with a high ponytail.