Kate Middleton to read a bedtime story on CBeebies

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is all geared up to make her debut as a small screen storyteller to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

The Royal mother will make an appearance in a special edition of CBeebies Bedtime Stories that will be aired on Sunday, February 13.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is a popular British program designed for children that invite different celebrities each week to read a bedtime story.

Kate’s episode will hit the small screens during Children’s Mental Health Week which started on February 7.

The Duchess, 40, will be reading “The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark” written by Jill Tomlinson.

CBeebies hits its 20th anniversary and Middleton will be reading the story to mark the day.

The promo of the episode showed Kate donning jeans with a creamy white top, hair lying around her shoulder giving her a casual chic look.

Royal fans especially the British children have been so excited to watch the Duchess reading them a story on-air.