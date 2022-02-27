Kazakhstan closes digital gender gap

Almaty – Kazakhstan has achieved almost parity in the use of mobile internet. According to a report by ranking.kz website, 87.1 per cent men and 84.9 per cent women have access to the internet.

In 2019, the internet penetration rate for women was 81 per cent, for men 82.8 per cent. In neighbouring Uzbekistan, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2019, the level of internet penetration among women was only 66 per cent, while among men it was 75 per cent.

In addition, Kazakhstan occupies a leading position in the quality and accessibility of digital services among the countries of Central Asia, as perGSMA. 2019.

“We understand that the development of digital infrastructure and improved access to e-services in Kazakhstan will certainly play an important role in building women’s potential and ensuring a more inclusive recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. f women have equal access to the internet, they have the opportunity to create new venture, sell products to new markets, find higher-paying jobs and gain access to education, as well as medical and financial services,” said Yury Kharlamov, CEO of Kcell .

It is worth noting that an important aspect in achieving digital equality is the provision of internet access in remote rural areas. As part of the 250+ national project, in 2021, the Kazakh operator Kcell installed 212 base stations providing internet to 213 settlements.

“In 2021, we laid a solid foundation for the development of the digital economy of Kazakhstan. In subsequent years, Kcell will continue to work actively to improve the quality of communication and develop the digital potential of the population. In 2021, we upgraded about 400 base stations both in large cities and in small villages. In addition, we will continue our course to increase the level of smartphoneisation through our retail outlets. I am sure that these and other Kcell initiatives will open up even more opportunities for women this year,” Yuri Kharlamov added.

Courtesy: China Daily